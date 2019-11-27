Lumberton pulls away in fourth at Fairmont

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton's Hailey Werrel drives the lane past Fairmont's Santana Anderson during Tuesday's game in Fairmont. Werrel led Lumberton with 16 points and had 12 rebounds. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton's Hailey Werrel drives the lane past Fairmont's Santana Anderson during Tuesday's game in Fairmont. Werrel led Lumberton with 16 points and had 12 rebounds. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton's Jordan McNeill dribbles past Fairmont's Chandler McNeill during Tuesday's game in Fairmont. Jordan McNeill scored 28 points to become Lumberton's all-time leading scorer. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton's Jordan McNeill dribbles past Fairmont's Chandler McNeill during Tuesday's game in Fairmont. Jordan McNeill scored 28 points to become Lumberton's all-time leading scorer.

FAIRMONT — The Lumberton boys basketball team led nearly all of the first three quarters Tuesday at Fairmont, but couldn’t pull away from the Golden Tornadoes.

A run that started late in the third quarter and stretched into the fourth finally afforded the Pirates that chance, as they stretched their lead to as many as 16 before earning a 66-58 win.

“In our press, they were beating our press at the second tier,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They were just out-athleting us. So we made an adjustment to be solid, to stay in front of the ball and make them take tough shots.”

Lumberton (3-0) led 46-43 with 1:23 left in the third quarter before scoring the final six points of the period, then 11 of the first 15 in the fourth — extending the run to 17-4 — to take a 63-47 lead with 4:06 to go.

A late 8-0 run got Fairmont (0-1) back to within single digits, but the deficit was too big to overcome.

“It was a lack of taking care of the basketball; my guards didn’t do a good job of taking care of it,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “It wasn’t that their press bothered us, it was them just going a little bit too fast. I think that was a turning point in the game was (Lumberton) capitalized on turnovers.”

Jordan McNeill had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead Lumberton, and became the school’s all-time leading scorer. His scoring output came with six field goals, as he was 16-for-22 at the free-throw line.

“That’s who he is,” Edwards said. “You know he’s going to be tough, he’s going to play hard. He’s going to take a lot of free throws. He’s going to take a lot of tough shots, as hard as he plays.”

Jadarion Chatman had 16 points for Lumberton and Charlie Miller scored seven. Dwayne Davis, who played for Fairmont last season, had eight rebounds.

Kobe Davis led Fairmont with a double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“We’re going to need him to keep getting those double-doubles, that’s for sure,” McNair said. “He’s very valuable to what we do, as far as getting balls into the post. He does draw a lot of attention, so our other guys have got to be ready to step up.”

Chandler McNeill had 12 points for Fairmont and Kadeem Leonard netted eight.

Fairmont took an early 7-3 lead, and led 11-8 later in the first quarter, but Lumberton went on an 11-2 run to take a lead they would never give back. The Pirates led 20-15 after the first quarter.

Fairmont got within two points twice early in the second quarter at 23-21 and 25-23, then within one twice late in the period at 28-27 and 30-29. A 6-0 run by Lumberton late in the half helped them to a 36-31 halftime lead.

The Pirates stretched their lead to 10 with 4:38 left in the third at 45-35 after back-to-back Miller baskets, but Fairmont fought back with an 8-1 run to make it 46-43 before Lumberton’s key run began.

Both coaches were pleased with the early-season test that the game provided for their team.

“We needed that. We needed a game like that, a situation like that,” Edwards said. “Because New Hanover is a good team, and then we start conference play and every team in our league is tough.”

“It’s good for us,” McNair said. “Moving forward, it’s something to build on, to face a team like that, with size and quickness with their guards that we’ll see further on down the line.”

Both teams return to action Dec. 3; Fairmont will be at West Bladen in their conference opener and Lumberton hosts a non-conference matchup with New Hanover. Lumberton and Fairmont meet again at Lumberton on Dec. 11.

Third-quarter run lifts Lady Pirates

The Fairmont girls basketball team made it clear from the opening tipoff of their season opener that it was not the same team that failed to win a game last season and scored just eight points in each of its two meetings against Lumberton.

They were even in the game at halftime this time around against Lumberton, but the Lady Pirates came out firing in the third quarter, using a 20-4 run to pull away in a 57-31 win.

“Fairmont came out and kind of hit (us), and (we) didn’t know how to react to it,” Lumberton coach Sam Davis said. “I’m glad that Fairmont came out and gave us this opportunity, because it made us open up what we can do. When we came in (the locker room) and came back out, we started slowing down and using our plays, and motivating each other to play harder at times, and that’s what made us pull away. But the first half, we struggled, because we’d never seen that kind of pressure.”

“I’m proud of them,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “We have a lot of work to do, but after years past, of not getting past five or six points against Lumberton, I think that was huge. They just have to get used to dealing with adversity, and that’s something that’s going to come with time.”

The Lady Pirates led 23-16 at halftime, and never led the Lady Tornadoes by more than nine points in the first half.

Fairmont (0-1) led 7-6 with 1:52 left in the first quarter before a 5-0 run for Lumberton (3-0) gave the Lady Pirates an 11-7 end-of-quarter lead. Paris Bethea scored each of Fairmont’s three field goals in the period.

After Lumberton led 19-10 halfway through the second period, Fairmont scored six of the next seven points to pull to within four at 20-16 before free throws gave the Lady Pirates the 7-point halftime edge.

The 20-4 third-quarter run for Lumberton included two 3-pointers from August Smith, three baskets from Hailey Werrell and two from Katelyn Culbreth.

“The only disappointment I had was the way we came out for the second half,” Thompson said. “We came out a little lax, not with the same intensity. I explained to them, you’ve got to play the full game.”

Lumberton’s lead stayed around 20 to 23 points for most of the fourth quarter before they eventually won by 26.

One key for the Lady Pirates was rebounding. Culbreth had a game-high 16 rebounds, to go with her 10 points; Werrell scored 16 points with 12 boards and Zye’ahna Cade had 11 points and seven rebounds.

“Rebounding is a big thing to us,” Davis said. “Every day in practice, we work on rebounds. We’re teaching them how to box out, each each game they’re getting better and better and starting to understand their role.”

Georgianna Waters led Fairmont with 10 points, Bethea had eight and Lakayla Chavis scored seven.

Fairmont opens conference play on Dec. 3 at West Bladen and Lumberton hosts nonconference foe New Hanover the same day. The teams meet again in Lumberton on Dec. 11.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

