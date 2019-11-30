Who are the title contenders?

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls sophomore Taliya Council disrupts an inbounds pass against Douglas Byrd. With a loaded lineup, the Bulldogs should be considered title contenders in the Three Rivers Conference.

LUMBERTON — With the size of the Three Rivers Conference, the amount of time that teams in that league get to prep for conference play goes by in a flash.

Tuesday marks the beginning of conference play for Fairmont, Red Springs, St. Pauls and five of the other six schools that make up the league, with the Sandhills set to follow suit on Friday.

Before the season starts, here’s a look at how I see the boys and girls sides of both the Three Rivers and Sandhills Athletic conferences working out between now and mid-February.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE BOYS

This league showed last season that it had enough of Fairmont’s run of dominance with West Columbus claiming the regular-season title, and the Golden Tornadoes following up their hot end of the season to claim the tournament title.

The Vikings should be a target for the rest of the league as they return their top two scorers as well as have role players stepping into bigger spots this season with the exodus of a pair of seniors that were key cogs to last seasons team.

Along with West Columbus, a group of St. Pauls, Fairmont and Whiteville are poised to dethrone the reigning champs.

South Columbus finished second last season, thanks in large part to conference player of the year Shiquaun Conyers, but following up the best season in recent history for the program will be a tough task for the Stallions.

My predictions for the final conference standings:

1. West Columbus

2. Fairmont

3. St. Pauls

4. Whiteville

5. South Columbus

6. Red Springs

7. East Columbus

8. West Bladen

9. East Bladen

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE GIRLS

Since entering the Three Rivers Conference, East Bladen has been the premier team with three losses in three seasons. The Eagles enter this season with a young team after two of the top three scorers from a season ago graduated and a wealth of rising sophomores take over for the regular-season and tournament champs from a year ago.

Much like the run of success that Fairmont had on the boys side for eight years, defending champs always get the hardest shot from each team no matter what the record is. East Bladen still is a top tier team in the league, but last year brought two tight battles from St. Pauls, and Whiteville is lurking as a threat with its up-and-comers.

My predictions for the final conference standings:

1. St. Pauls

2. East Bladen

3. Whiteville

4. West Bladen

5. East Columbus

6. Fairmont

7. Red Springs

8. West Columbus

9. South Columbus

SANDHILLS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BOYS

Just like in football, there are no cupcakes in this season. Last year, the last-place team in the league, Purnell Swett, won four league games and won the Robeson County Shootout in December.

The same top dogs still remain as they reload rather than rebuild. Seventy-First, Pinecrest and Richmond fought through tough stretches last season to claim playoff berths. The second tier last season was of Lumberton, Jack Britt and Hoke. But all of that was last year.

The Falcons will look for a new go-to player with conference player of the year Brion McLaurin graduating from the conference championship squad a year ago, and teams like Richmond and Pinecrest continuing to build up their seasoned talent.

My predictions for the final conference standings:

1. Richmond

2. Pinecrest

3. Seventy-First

4. Lumberton

5. Scotland

6. Jack Britt

7. Hoke

8. Purnell Swett

SANDHILLS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE GIRLS

Both Jack Britt and Seventy-First posted solid seasons a year ago and did so with a wealth of underclassmen. Those players remain and should contend for the conference title against Pinecrest, that won the conference regular season and tournament championships last season.

Pinecrest is one of favorite because of its returning talent, but teams like Jack Britt, Seventy-First and Richmond look ready to show they are capable of claiming the conference crown this season.

This year could mark the changing of the guards in the county with a talented, young Purnell Swett team set to claim a victory over Lumberton. The two scheduled, and possibly more could come in tournaments, should be good matchups between the rivals.

My predictions for the final conference standings:

1. Pinecrest

2. Jack Britt

3. Seventy-First

4. Richmond

5. Lumberton

6. Purnell Swett

7. Hoke

8. Scotland

St. Pauls girls a favorite in the Three Rivers

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

