Bym: Duke rebounds from unforseen loss, but not without a fight

November 29, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Gerry Broome | AP Photo Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) and Winthrop guard Micheal Anumba reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham Friday.
Gerry Broome | AP Photo Winthrop forward Chase Claxton, center, drives to the basket against Duke guard Jordan Goldwire, left, and forward Joey Baker (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham Friday.

DURHAM — If Stephen F. Austin drew blood in the overtime upset of Duke on Tuesday, Winthrop smelled the blood in the water on Friday.

Looking to conjure up the same magic, the Eagles followed a similar blueprint to the Lumberjacks used in Cameron Indoor Stadium to keep the sleepy post-Thanksgiving crowd on the edge of its seat for most of the game, before clutch scoring came from an unlikely place for the Blue Devils.

“It was a big win for us, especially coming after Tuesday and we played hard and well tonight. Not the whole time, but much different from Tuesday,” Mike Krzyzewski said after Duke’s 83-70 win. “We had to play this way to win tonight.”

A non-conference win before Tuesday might not have turned many heads, but given the circumstance, Winthrop came to play and repeat history. After all, the Eagles showed they were up to the task on the road against a ranked opponent in a 61-59 win at then No. 18 St. Mary’s earlier this month.

Winthrop hung around within 10 points up until the three-minute mark, then Fayetteville’s Joey Baker put the cap on his career night with treys on back-to-back trips down the floor.

“Our 3-point shooting was outstanding. We had a a few kids really step up,” Krzyzewski said. “Joey Baker was sensational, not just with his shooting, but he really played hard defensively and quite well. We wouldn’t have won the game without Joey.”

Baker finished with 16 points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting from deep.

The second half came with a large obstacle for the Blue Devils from the early goings when the team’s third-leading scorer, Cassisus Stanley, went down with a knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of the game.

Scoring came from different places in spurts during the game, with Matthew Hurt putting on his best showing of his short Duke career with 20 points and eight boards and Vernon Carey Jr. holding down the post with his sixth straight double-double on a 17-point, 10-rebound showing.

“We’re a developing team. We’re not the Duke of the last five, maybe even 10 years. It’s a different group,” Krzyzewski said. “For them to play that way tonight, I’m very proud of them.”

Duke still showed its inability to control the ball in the win, with 16 turnovers coming against the Eagles after 20 against Stephen F. Austin. Much like the loss earlier this week, the main source of turnovers came from point guard Tre Jones.

“We’re playing good people. We were horrible Tuesday, that’s not who we are,” Krzyzewski said. “We are happy with Tre. We’re OK.”

Through all the good, the bad and the ugly on Friday’s game, the end result was Duke starting over the counter to one game without a non-conference home loss.

