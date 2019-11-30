Harrington, Canuto, Ches earn all-Three Rivers football awards; 17 named all-conference

By: Staff report

WHITEVILLE — Robeson County was well represented on the all-Three Rivers Conference football team and awards, the league announced on Friday.

Two of the three individual player awards were awarded to players from Robeson, and the coach of the year award was shared by one of the county’s coaches.

Fairmont’s Cameron Harrington earned the conference’s defensive player of the year, special teams player of the year went to Christopher Canuto from St. Pauls and Red Springs’ Lawrence Ches was named co-coach of the year.

Harrington posted 111 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and six sacks. The senior linebacker also forced five fumbles and scored 13 total touchdowns, with three coming on defense.

Canuto was a consistent leg for the Bulldogs, as he connected on 37 of the 41 extra points he attempted and was 2-for-3 on the season on field goals, with a long of 38 yards.

The Red Devils posted the best season of any team in the county under Ches with a 9-3 record, a share of the conference title with Whiteville and a second trip to the second round of the state playoffs in two seasons.

Whiteville’s Ty Moss claimed the conference’s offensive player of the year after collecting more than 2,200 yards of total offense with 28 touchdowns for the Wolfpack and his coach, J.P. Price, shared coach of the year honors with Ches.

Red Springs had the most players on the all-conference team of any team from Robeson County with seven selected to the first team, St. Pauls had five and Fairmont had five. Red Springs had eight players named honorable mention to six each from St. Pauls and Fairmont.

Red Springs sent Lee McLean, Denym McKeithan, Corey Newton, Traveze Billinger, Keyante Graham, Cameron Locklear and Daylan Hall to the all-conference team. Honorable mentions were Oscar Salgado, Angel Washington, Dixon McLean, Ian Floyd, Hunter Bryant, Dorian Bryant, John Chavis and Jeremiah Rodgers.

For St. Pauls, Marqueise Coleman, Taurienne Freeman, Caleb Oxendine, Ethan Roberts and Zarron Glover were named all-conference. Waltay Jackson, Jerrod Battle, Will Ford, John Drye, Anthony Campbell and Quamaree Smith were honorable mentions.

Fairmont’s Harrington, Dazon Ellerby, Derrick Baker, Kaadeem Leonard and Brendan Jones were named all-conference. Honorable mentions were Tyler Locklear, Michael Gorum, Christen Hunt, Jawan Scott, Savante McKeithan and DeAndre Leggett.

