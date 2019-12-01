From the Fringe

December 1, 2019
By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over Greg Dial and Ray Lowry. Tommy Belch and James Humphery won the second flight, with Al Almond and Monte Herring taking second place. The third flight was won by J.T. Powers and Jimmy Waddell, with Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich coming in second. Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly were the fourth flight winners, with Tommy and Jimmy Dyson taking second place. Ricky Harris, Powers, Ron Freeman and Jerry Jolly were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Jan. 1 with a noon shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Entry fee includes all golf fees, lunch, and meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Aaron Maynor 69; James Cox 69; Mitch Grier 70; Butch Lennon 71; Roy Thompson 72; Kirk Hamilton 72; David Sessions 73; Andy Andrews 73; Mark Lassiter 74; Jeff Wishart 74; Bill Link 74; Ricky Hamilton 74; Brian Davis 74; Tim Rice 75; James Barron 75; Duane Smith 75; Jasper Jackson 75; J.T. Powers 75; Jerry Stubbs 75; John Stanley 75; Mike Gandley 75; Mike Connor 76; Rick Smith 77; Aaron Ostrander 77; Tommy Newberry 78.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/sport-golf.png

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

