From the Fringe

LUMBERTON — Thanksgiving is now in the rear-view mirror and with high school football out of the picture in Robeson County, basketball season takes over with conference matchups coming next week and the Robeson County Shootout right around the corner.

Before we get too far along in the season, here’s a look at the top 15 boys and girls basketball players in the county compiled by The Robesonian sports staff with input from all 10 basketball coaches.

BOYS

1. Jordan McNeill, Lumberton

McNeill has been one of the best players in the county over the past three seasons, and with a new coaching staff and young talent around him, he will be a leader on the Lumberton squad that looks to makes some noise in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. The gritty guard has added onto his game each year and now is one of the most well-polished players in the area heading into his final season.

2. Xavier Jones, Purnell Swett

As a dominating force in the post last season, Jones averaged a double-double, and his impact was felt when he was and wasn’t on the floor for the Rams. Purnell Swett struggled when he wasn’t on the floor, but was a much different team when he was playing. For Purnell Swett to put up a fight and even win some games this season, Jones has to be present for the team.

3. Emonta Smith, St. Pauls

The Bulldogs have a lot of experience in the backcourt, and Smith will be looked upon to be an even bigger leader in his third season running the point. Smith was the leading scorer for St. Pauls last year at 10.5 points per game, and is expected to have a breakout season both offensively and defensively.

4. Jadarion Chatman, Lumberton

Chatman is the most versatile player for the Pirates and emerged as an effective distributor leading the team in assists last year. That team had multiple weapons to complement Chatman and this year is expected to call his number a little more, while also looking for teammates while driving the ball.

5. Caleb Henderson, St. Pauls

The other half of the Bulldogs’ dynamic backcourt duo, Henderson brings more of an ability to attack the rim and rebound the ball, much like his cousin, McNeill. Henderson also will be asked to bring more scoring this season and help lead several underclassmen reserve guards.

6. Waltay Jackson, St. Pauls

After breaking onto the scene last year at Fairmont around the time of the Shootout, Jackson became a primary option for the Golden Tornadoes during the second half of the season. Coming into St. Pauls’ system, expect similar results with his length and scoring touch.

7. Jahkeem Moore, Fairmont

The Golden Tornadoes are without that one star to do a little bit of everything for the team entering the season, but Moore is poised to emerge into that role this season with his athleticism and his will to play defense for Fairmont.

8. Dwayne Davis, Lumberton

As a skilled guard built in the frame of a typical high school forward, Davis creates matchup problems for most teams. Last year at Fairmont, his presence with the team in the second half of the season was a major factor in the turnaround. This year, he has more weapons around him at Lumberton.

9. Tyrese Bradley, Fairmont

Much like Moore, Bradley has spent the offseason growing into the type of defensive-minded guard that Fairmont likes to have when it pressures opponents. He also is a pass-first guard that on occasion will pick his spots to score.

10. Anthony Campbell, St. Pauls

Bringing over his toughness from the football field, Campbell is not afraid to go down low and body opponents for rebounds and contested shots, but he also can take those forwards out on the wing with his shooting touch. He will be an X-factor for St. Pauls this season.

11. Jayden Locklear, Purnell Swett

Locklear brings toughness and a little edge to the backcourt for the Rams as one of the few returners with varsity experience on the team. Locklear was a key reserve for the team last year and now will be asked to be a main scorer.

12. Jordan Ferguson, Red Springs

Red Springs’ feature guard this season will be Ferguson as one of many underclassmen stepping in to take on bigger roles with no players on the roster adding more than four points a game last season.

13. Kobe Davis, Fairmont

As the most-skilled big for the Golden Tornadoes, Davis has the capability of being a walking double-double with his length and quickness. Davis also will be taking over for several seniors that graduated last year in the frontcourt.

14. Correll Love, Red Springs

Love battled inconsistency last season as a sophomore, but when he is on his game he is a force in the post for the Red Devils. This season he is primed to take a bigger role and be more of a factor on the block.

15. Michael Todd, Lumberton

With several skilled guards set to carry the team, Todd’s post presence will be a major factor in how the Pirates do this season to keep teams mindful of the post. Todd’s size and footwork makes him a challenge to defend and rebound against.

GIRLS

1. T.J. Eichelberger, St. Pauls

The junior was the best all-around player in the county last year and was tasked with being the go-to scorer for St. Pauls. That is not necessarily the case this year with more skilled scorers around Eichelberger in the starting lineup and players coming off the bench with more experience. Still expect to see her be a threat from deep as well as in the open floor driving to the basket.

2. Zye’ahna Cade, Lumberton

With the exodus of several senior leaders from a year ago, Cade takes on a bigger leadership responsibility. Known for her defense in past seasons, the senior will be a main source of offense this year with a good mix of talent in the post as well as on the wing. Cade’s ability to score off the dribble and knock down the occasional jumper will be key for Lumberton this year.

3. Kylie Chavis, Purnell Swett

The freshman class brings in several stars that will make immediate impact on their team, and none might get a better chance to take over the spotlight this season than Chavis. The Rams are looking to build onto the program’s foundation and Chavis will be a key piece for the next four years, and will be the primary scoring option.

4. Iyiana Evans, St. Pauls

The senior forward provides a post presence the Bulldogs need after several key players graduated. After winning the middle school championship with Eichelberger at St. Pauls Middle, she rejoins her former teammate as the team looks for a strong end to her high school career.

5. Jakieya Thompson, St. Pauls

Thompson comes in with high expectations as a freshman. She serves as the Bulldogs’ starting point guard and has a lot of eyes on her to follow in the footsteps of her sister London Thompson, who was the 2018 county player of the year. Her quickness and ability to finish in traffic should make her a threat for years to come for St. Pauls.

6. Jada Coward, Purnell Swett

Coward stepped in to be a big piece for Purnell Swett last year, with her 3-point shooting touch forcing teams to keep an eye on her on the perimeter. The Rams as a group look better than in past years and the junior will be a big part of how well the team will be this season.

7. Tylia Council, St. Pauls

A welcome sight to St. Pauls this season, Council is a skilled wing with the size of a center that will disrupt opposing offenses at the point of the St. Pauls full-court press. The future is bring for her and her twin sister as just a sophomore for the Bulldogs.

8. Tamyra Council, St. Pauls

The twins both bring similar traits to the basketball court. Tamyra will be a good piece in the second level of the St. Pauls press to catch any leaks that come out from opposing teams. Her size also will make her a factor on the wings and in the post.

9. August Smith, Lumberton

Another veteran piece for the Pirates in the backcourt, Smith’s outside shooting is a big part of the offense and how it will operate with a pair of seniors holding down the paint. Smith was a good perimeter defender last year and growth in that category will be needed for Lumberton.

10. Sydney Bell, Red Springs

Red Springs will look for new faces to be the new leaders of this season and Bell as a freshman will be an obvious choice. Bell has been a key source of offense in the first three games of the season and will be another exciting freshman to watch in the future.

11. Katelyn Culbreth, Lumberton

Culbreth served in a back-up role last season for Lumberton’s frontcourt. Now is her time to shine alongside a cast of several other upperclassmen in the starting lineup.

12. Georgianna Waters, Fairmont

Waters was a do-everything player last year for Fairmont in a tough season. With several players returning and new life in the program, she will be asked to tote a bigger load on both sides of the ball.

13. Chloe Locklear, Purnell Swett

The sophomore brings toughness to the team and will be an option around the basket with her scoring. Like Chavis, she is a big building block for the future of the program.

14. Kaitlyn Hunt

Hunt is an emtional and defensive leader for the group and that position as a senior goes a long way for a team looking to end its recent woes on the hardwood.

15. Omryah McMillan

McMillan is the leading scorer and rebounder returning for Red Springs this season and is one of the few veteran players on this team that has a lot of underclassmen playing in big spots.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger dribbles the ball past a Douglas Byrd defender in the season opener. Eichelberger is expected to repeat her county player of the year season in 2019-20. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_inside.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Eichelberger dribbles the ball past a Douglas Byrd defender in the season opener. Eichelberger is expected to repeat her county player of the year season in 2019-20. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill puts up a shot over Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson during Monday’s game in Lumberton. McNeill was selected as the top boys player in Robeson County entering the 2019-20 season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_4794.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill puts up a shot over Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson during Monday’s game in Lumberton. McNeill was selected as the top boys player in Robeson County entering the 2019-20 season.

McNeill, Eichelberger headline the county’s best hoops players

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor