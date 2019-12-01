After late comeback, UNCP falls at buzzer to Mount Olive

By: By Chris Stiles - Staff Writer

PEMBROKE — Over a six-minute stretch late in Sunday’s men’s basketball game between The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Mount Olive, the Braves turned a grim-looking situation into a tied game with a 17-3 run, as Akia Pruitt’s jumper with 28 seconds left leveled the score.

But rebounding concerns that plagued the Braves throughout the game presented themselves again at the worst possible time, as Mount Olive’s Johnny Hughes III earned a rebound and putback off an Alan Treakle miss, beating the buzzer to top UNCP 74-72 in the Braves’ home opener.

“The guys have been battling all year; it’s nothing new for us to battle back,” UNCP interim head coach Tony Jones said. “In a losing effort, it hurts, but that’s a lesson that we’ve got to string it together for 40 minutes, not just the last three minutes, five minutes of the game. Once we understand that we’ll be a lot better and get a lot more Ws.”

The 17-3 run took UNCP (5-2) from a 69-55 deficit with 6:31 remaining to the 72-72 tie in the final half-minute, and included 13 points from Pruitt as he scored all of the team’s six points over the final 1:56.

Sunday wasn’t the first time the Braves have battled back from a late deficit, with a 10-point comeback in the final 90 seconds to force overtime in the season-opening win against Catawba serving as the biggest example.

“We take pride in that,” Pruitt said. “We don’t ever want to quit, and every huddle we get together and talk about what we need to do, and having heart is something we talk about every time.”

Hughes’ putback — the first basket for Mount Olive (4-4) since the 5:04 mark — came off the Trojans’ 10th offensive rebound of the game. Despite a clear size advantage favoring the Braves, rebounding was even for the game at 29 for each team.

“Our two losses are off putbacks,” Jones said, referencing an 80-78 loss at Queens on Nov. 17. “It’s a challenge for us to figure out, we’ve got a really good team, very talented, with great size, and there’s no reason Mount Olive should have been even with us (in rebounding). It’s definitely something I’m going to have to look at and figure out.”

Pruitt led all scorers with 23 points and had six rebounds. The senior forward was 11-for-12 from the floor, contributing to a team mark of 54 points in the paint.

“I just went back to what we’re working on in practice; we work on post moves and being aggressive every day,” Pruitt said. “My teammates noticed I was feeling it a little bit, so they just fed me the ball.”

Carson Mounce had 13 points for UNCP, David Strother had nine points and seven assists and Jordan Ratliffe scored five points with a team-high seven rebounds.

Darius Spragley led Mount Olive with 18 points. Hughes had 14 points with six rebounds and Matthias Caver also scored 14.

Mount Olive led 36-35 at halftime, but five Braves turnovers in the first six minutes of the second half staked the Trojans to a 53-46 lead. In all, the Trojans scored 25 points off the Braves’ 15 turnovers.

“We definitely had a lot of turnovers, and it’s something I harped on at the beginning of our scouting report for these guys,” Jones said. “They do a lot of trapping, half-court, full-court. That’s what they thrive off of … they did their job and they got the W.”

A 7-0 Braves run tied the score at 53-53 with 10:18 to go, but the momentum shifted back to Mount Olive with a 16-2 run to take their largest lead of the game at 69-55 before the Braves took the momentum back for their late run; the game featured several large swings of momentum, ones which seemed to get progressively larger as the game went on.

“I’m trying to stay focused, I’m not trying to worry about which way it’s shifting, I’m just trying to make sure we execute the offense, the defense, and trying to make sure we’re not getting too excited,” Jones said. “The atmosphere was great, and the momentum shifts are always a good boost for our team. We’ve just got to focus in those moments; you can’t let that get to you and try to hero ball or quick shots, just execute down the stretch and good things will happen.”

UNCP used an early 9-0 run, keyed by a pair of Strother baskets, to take a 9-3 lead. Mount Olive tied the game four times before taking a 23-21 lead.

The Trojans’ lead grew to 31-26 before the Braves closed to within a single point at halftime.

The Braves return to the floor on Dec. 9 for their last non-conference game, when Elizabeth City State visits the Jones Center at 3:30 p.m. Three home conference games will follow — Dec. 15 vs. Georgia College, Dec. 19 vs. Clayton State and Dec. 21 vs. North Georgia — before a two-week break for the Christmas holiday.

