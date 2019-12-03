Lumberton stays perfect on the mat, improves to 12-0 in duals

December 2, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Courtesy Photo The Lumberton wrestling team improved to 12-0 in duals at Hoke last week with five wins in the Grapplefest.

RAEFORD — With five wins at the Hoke County Grapplefest last week, the Lumberton wrestling team stayed perfect on the season and now are 12-0 in duals.

Lumberton defeated several regional foes, along with some perennial powers at the event. Lumberton defeated Cary, 53-15; Purnell Swett, 68-10; Western Harnett, 66-12; Pine Forest, 45-30; and Lee County, 72-6.

Leading Lumberton’s showing just before Thanksgiving were five wrestlers that claimed three or more victories by fall, as well as seven wrestlers that finished the day without a loss.

Senior Justin Kelly claimed four wins via pin as well as a forfeit for his 5-0 day on the mat. Heavyweight Josh Doyle and 182-pound Darionte McLaurin claimed all five of his victories by fall. After winning his first bout by decision, Davieyon King-McAllister rattled off four straight pins. Curran Bedell and Jonathan Floyd two victories by fall in the event to go along with three wins each by other varities.

Senior Austin Lowery earned two wins by decision, a tech fall win and two wins by forfeit.

The team will compete on Saturday at West Brunswick’s Caleb Hawkins Round Robin tournament.

Courtesy Photo The Lumberton wrestling team improved to 12-0 in duals at Hoke last week with five wins in the Grapplefest.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_20191127_171520_341.jpgCourtesy Photo The Lumberton wrestling team improved to 12-0 in duals at Hoke last week with five wins in the Grapplefest.

Staff report