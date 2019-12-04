St. Pauls opens Three Rivers play with a pair of 50-point wins over East Columbus

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Joshua Henderson goes up for a fast-break score against East Columbus on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Freshman Jakieya Thompson cuts through the East Columbus defense for a layup on Tuesday in the 67-16 St. Pauls girls basketball win to open Three Rivers Conference play. Thompson scored 17 points and had eight assists in the win.

ST. PAULS — For a freshman, Jakieya Thompson hasn’t show signs of nervousness and inexperience on the court through the first two games of her high school career.

The St. Pauls point guard posted a second solid showing in the 67-16 win over East Columbus on Tuesday in her first Three Rivers Conference game at home, and led all scorers with 17 points.

“I feel comfortable. My team helps me out. They are like a family to me,” Thompson said. “I just had to go out there and play my game; had to do what I do best.”

The scoring load was an increase for Thompson in her second game of the season, and it was what coach Mike Moses wanted to see from his young floor general.

“Jakieya is going to be really good in this conference four years and she’s getting comfortable. I believe she has been comfortable before, but she got that first game past her,” Moses said. “I was on her after that Douglas Byrd game to score. She gets steals and she is looking to pass because she’s a pass-first guard. I’ve been telling her the last two weeks to score the ball.”

Thompson added eight assists and five steals in the win, while backcourt running mate T.J. Eichelberger had 16 points and five assists. Senior forward Iyania Evans had 14 points and eight rebounds for St. Pauls (2-0, 1-0 TRC).

St. Pauls opened up a 25-2 lead after one quarter and stretched it out to 49-8 at the half when Eichelberger drilled a 25-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer. Eichelberger had a trio of 3-pointers in the win.

Mackenzie Ransom scored three points in the second half en route to posting seven points, and was the only Bulldog to score in each of the final two quarters that moved quickly with the running clock. Thompson scored five points early in the third period.

East Columbus (4-2, 0-1 TRC) was held to two points in the first and fourth periods. Leading the scoring for the Gators were Lazayda Flowers, Sierra Strickland and Aziya Barr with four points each.

“I wanted the girls to play had and to focus. Like always, I wanted them to be thinking of where they needed to be on defense,” Moses said. “We’re going to hang our hat on defense. We don’t want to be at the wrong spot on defense, communicate on defense and get deflections.”

St. Pauls hosts South View on Friday.

Defense, depth help St. Pauls down Gators

The St. Pauls boys basketball team put out several new faces on the floor to start the game off. The crop of rising JV players from a year ago and players that are moving to bigger roles this season set the tone early defensively in the Bulldogs’ 64-14 win at home.

The game allowed the Bulldogs to give all 14 players significant minutes on the floor, which coach Corey Thompson sees as an asset moving forward.

“That’s one of the beauties of this team. We do have quality depth. In the past we’ve had depth, but this year we have quality depth,” Thompson said. “Anytime you can get that game time experience, that’s huge. That was big for us to have the guys get game experience.”

One of those players rising up to varsity that made an impact on Tuesday was Joshua Henderson. The sophomore guard tallied 15 points, with nine coming in the second period, and hit all six of his free-throw attempts. His brother Caleb Henderson tallied 11 points and sophomore Jayvian Tatum had nine points.

St. Pauls (2-0, 1-0 TRC) and East Columbus (5-1, 0-1 TRC) battled close early before the Bulldogs stretched the lead out to 15-6 after one quarter. The Bulldogs’ defense held East Columbus to five points total in the next two quarters. The lead ballooned from that point to 55-11 after three quarters.

The Gators hits six shots from the floor in the game, with three total coming in the final three periods. They were also 2-for-15 at the foul line.

“I like that we came out with an intensity on defense and we were able to control the tempo. That was our game plan,” Thompson said. “Defensively, I told the guys that if we can keep guys in front and don’t gamble or reach we have a chance.”

East Columbus’s C.J. Freeman scored six points to lead the team.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

