Local Roundup: Red Springs boys earn first win of the season

December 3, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

TABOR CITY — The Red Springs boys basketball team held off a furious second-half comeback attempt from South Columbus to claim a 57-49 Three Rivers Conference win on the road Tuesday.

The win is Red Springs’ first win of the season as it improves to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Keyante Graham led the Red Devils with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, while Jordan Ferguson had 13 points and Correll Love added 10 points.

Red Springs took a 31-18 lead into halftime, but the advantage was cut to 43-40 going into the fourth period after the Stallions out-scored Red Springs 22-12 in the frame. In the fourth, Love scored six points to close out the win for the Red Devils.

South Columbus’ Rajon Graham had 13 points.

Red Springs hosts West Bladen on Friday.

Marlboro County takes two from Purnell Swett

BENNETTSVILLE — The road was unkind for the Purnell Swett boys and girls basketball teams on Tuesday as Marlboro County claimed two wins over the Rams at home in non-conference hoops action.

The Bulldogs turned back the Purnell Swett girls late for a 59-50 win, while in the boys game, Marlboro County won 56-39.

Purnell Swett’s girls fell behind early after posting two points in the first period. The Bulldogs jumped ahead 31-10 at the half before the Rams mounted the second-half comeback.

Purnell Swett out-scored Marlboro County by 12 points in the second half.

Kylie Chavis scored 11 points to lead Purnell Swett, with nine coming after halftime. Jada Coward added nine points and Alona Locklear had eight points.

The Bulldogs’ Tysonia Lowe had 22 points to lead all scorers.

In the boys game, the first and third quarters were bad offensive periods for Purnell Swett. The Rams scored five points in each of those frames as Marlboro County widened its gap in the victory.

Cameron Ferguson was on the only Ram in double figures with 10 points, while Austin Chavis scored eight points and Jayden Locklear scored seven. Micah Carter pulled down 10 rebounds.

Marlboro County’s Dre Scott scored 19 points.

Purnell Swett plays at Richmond on Thursday in both sides’ Sandhills Athletic Conference opener.

Fairmont splits at West Bladen

BLADENBORO — Fairmont and West Bladen split the Three Rivers Conference opener for both schools on Tuesday, with the West Bladen’s girls defeating Fairmont 42-38, and Fairmont’s boys defeating West Bladen 65-34.

In the girls game, Fairmont came alive in the fourth quarter with 16 points, but were unable to dig out of the hole it had put itself in the first three periods.

Georgianna Waters had 10 points and five assists for Fairmont, while Vera McNeill had nine rebounds to go along with four points. Santana Anderson had nine points and seven boards.

In the boys game, Fairmont made up for a slow start to score 60 points in the final three periods after posting five points in the first frame.

Tyrese Bradley had 12 points for Fairmont, while Chandler McNeill and Thomas Simms each had 11 points. Simms also had nine rebounds.

Tyre Boykin led all scorers with 23 points for West Bladen.

Fairmont hosts West Columbus on Friday.

Lumberton Jr. High opens with win

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Junior High’s boys basketball team defeated Parkton in its season opener by a 45-11 score to stretch the program’s winning streak out to 49 games.

The Vikings were led in scoring by Dimetrious Jones with 13 points and Camren McIntyre with 11 points.

Lumberton Jr. hosts Orrum on Wednesday.

