AAU football team holding interest meeting

December 5, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — An interest meeting for the Absolute Braves AAU football team is set for Saturday at Lumberton High School at 1 p.m.

The organization is being created for ages 6 to 12 years old.

For more information, contact Brad Austin at 910-633-7429.

