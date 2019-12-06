High school bowlers showcased in Robeson County Bowling League

LUMBERTON — The low rumble of bowling balls dancing across lanes before the crash of those balls hitting pins filled the Lumberton Bowling Center Thursday afternoon as local high school teams took part in the second day of the Robeson County Bowling League.
Bowlers competed in a pair of league matches, with each match consisting of each team bowling a four-game series and competing head-to-head with one of the other teams.
St. Pauls and Red Springs were each represented by two boys teams, while Fairmont and Lumberton had one present.
St. Pauls’ No. 1 team and Fairmont each won two matches on the day.
St. Pauls No. 1 had the best score of the day in their first match, against Red Springs’ No. 2 team, as they bowled a series of 626, with games of 145-163-148-170; the Bulldogs are the league leaders through four matches. Red Springs No. 2 bowled 115-137-122-84 for a 458.
“They made adjustments as the game went, but the key for us is we’ve got to make those adjustments sooner,” St. Pauls coach Jeremy Walters said. “Overall, I’m proud of my team, but the thing we’ve got to work on all the way down is we’ve got to start hitting our spares. If we start hitting our spares, we’ll be in business.”
Also in the boys’ first match, Fairmont bowled a 583 (152-135-169-127) against St. Pauls No. 2, who bowled a 496 (140-128-113-115). Red Springs No. 1 bowled a 473 (114-117-103-139) to defeat Lumberton, who bowled a 377 (96-99-91-91).
In the boys’ second match, Fairmont had a 32-point improvement to bowl a 615 (119-204-137-155), with their game of 204 being the day’s best by any team. That performance came against Lumberton, who bowled a 497 (140-98-140-119). St. Pauls No. 1 bowled a 574 (114-171-152-137) to defeat Red Springs No. 1, who bowled a 504 (124-168-103-109). St. Pauls No. 2 bowled a 409 (102-101-123-83) to defeat Red Springs No. 2, who bowled a 381 (90-103-99-89).
The girls competition, St. Pauls had three teams present — although their No. 3 team did not post scores — while Red Springs had two teams and Fairmont had one.
Red Springs’ No. 1 team and St. Pauls’ No. 2 team each earned two wins on the day.
In the girls’ first match, Red Springs No. 1 bowled a 405 (117-96-96-96) to defeat St. Pauls’ 394 (115-96-102-81). St. Pauls No. 2 bowled a 395 (109-96-89-101) to beat Fairmont’s 383 (105-102-106-70). Red Springs No. 2 bowled a 407 (109-113-106-79) against St. Pauls No. 3.
In the girls’ second match, Red Springs No. 1 posted the day’s best score with a 431, with games of 110-92-109-120, to defeat Fairmont’s 340 (91-104-67-88). The Red Devils’ game of 120 was the best single-game score of the day for any girls team. St. Pauls No. 2 won by a single point over Red Springs No. 2; the Bulldogs bowled a 353 (77-91-84-101) to the Red Devils’ 352 (94-81-92-85). St. Pauls No. 1 bowled a 325 (78-79-80-88) against St. Pauls No. 3.
“They key with them is spares,” Walters said of his girls teams. “They’ve just got to learn, when they get a spare, trust their technique. They’re liable to overreact and turn on their wrist, or rush. Whoever learns to hit their spares is going to win this, because I don’t really see a dominant team.”
The league resumes next Thursday.
Lumberton’s Benjamin Rodgers bowls during Thursday’s match in the Robeson County Bowling League at Lumberton Bowling Center.
