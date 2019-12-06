Coastal Carolina too much for UNCP

December 5, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
UNCP Athletics UNCP guard Tee Graham passes the ball in a game earlier this season. Graham scored a team-high nine points at Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina shot nearly 52 percent from the field, utilized 51 points from its bench and led wire-to-wire on the way to an 86-44 victory over The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team on Thursday evening inside the HTC Center.

The setback stopped a two-game win streak for the Braves (5-2) who dropped their first true road contest of the season in the process as well. It was the second-straight victory for the Chanticleers (6-1) who improved to 4-1 at home this season.

UNC Pembroke used a jumper from Diamond Fedrick at the 6:46 mark to cut its deficit back to 7-4, but Coastal Carolina scored the next 15 points and eventually forged a 22-4 with just more than two minutes left in the period. Alcenia Purnell broke the silence for the Braves with a jumper a few ticks later, but the hosts took a hefty 24-10 lead into the second period.

UNCP shot better than 35 percent in the second quarter, but did not score their first basket until just more than 2 1/2 minutes into the quarter thanks to an Aliyah Farmer jumper that trimmed the visitors’ deficit back to 29-13. The hosts pushed their lead out to 20 points, 33-13, on Janae Camp’s layup with 6:24 left before the break, and the Chanticleers eventually led 42-22 heading into the locker rooms.

UNCP scored the first two buckets of the second half to pull to within 15 points, 42-27, but the Chanticleers closed the third period with a 16-4 run to take a 66-34 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Braves converted on just one of their eight field goal attempts and turned the ball over three times amid the hefty run by the hosts that spanned more than five minutes.

Coastal Carolina connected on six of their seven attempts from behind the 3-point arc in the final quarter and shot 63.6 percent from the field. The Braves got their first field goal on a Fedrick layup, 71-40, with 5:42 to play, but the hosts responded by scoring 15 of the final 19 points of the night.

Senior Tee Graham canned a pair of 3-pointers and went 3-for-4 from the line on the way to a team-high nine points. Freshman Courtney Smith scored a career-high six points while also adding three rebounds and an assist. Deja McCain pulled down a team-high six rebounds in just 14 minutes of playing time in her first action of the season.

The Braves will take a nine-day hiatus before opening Peach Belt Conference play on Dec. 15 against Georgia College (3-4) in Pembroke. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

UNCP Athletics UNCP guard Tee Graham passes the ball in a game earlier this season. Graham scored a team-high nine points at Coastal Carolina on Thursday.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_525A1223.jpgUNCP Athletics UNCP guard Tee Graham passes the ball in a game earlier this season. Graham scored a team-high nine points at Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

Staff report