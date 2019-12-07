McNeill becomes Lumberton’s all-time scoring leader

LUMBERTON — Many players have come and gone through the Lumberton High School boys basketball program over the years.
None of them have scored as many points at Jordan McNeill.
The senior Pirate guard became the school’s all-time scoring leader during the Nov. 26 game at Fairmont, passing Mike Lowery with a 2-point basket with 4:21 remaining in Lumberton’s 66-58 win.
“It means a lot,” McNeill said. “It really takes a lot of pride to keep going, and so I really appreciate all the supporting me.”
McNeill was honored during Friday’s home game against Hoke County, where he was presented a basketball by Lowery commemorating his accomplishment.
Lowery, who graduated in 1996 and held the previous record with 1,457 career points, played with McNeill’s uncle, Derek Chavis, with the Pirates, and has known McNeill since he was little.
“All records are meant to be broken,” Lowery said. “It’s showing that Lumberton basketball has improved since I’ve been here — I think we kind of helped jumpstart it.”
As the record-breaker came at Fairmont, it came in an in-county rivalry game and one in which McNeill was playing against his cousin, Chandler McNeill.
“Fairmont’s always been trying to compete with me and stuff, so for me and my team to go out there and me to get that scoring record meant a lot,” Jordan McNeill said.
McNeill hits the occasional outside shot, but the strength of his game is driving inside to the basket — an asset in both creating a lot of short-range scoring opportunities and frequently getting to the free-throw line. He entered Friday’s game against Hoke County averaging 22.5 points per game for the season.
“That’s who he is,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “You know he’s going to be tough; he’s going to play hard every single night. He’s going to take a lot of free throws, and he’s going to take some tough shots, but he makes up for it as hard as he plays. I’m proud of him.”
McNeill and the Pirates struggled through a difficult 2-9 season on the football field, though McNeill himself had a strong gridiron campaign as Lumberton’s top receiver, catching 57 passes for 740 yards and seven touchdowns.
Now, with a few of the same teammates, he is part of a far more successful Pirates team on the court, as they entered Friday’s game at 4-0 to start the season.
“He’s a good teammate,” Jadarion Chatman, one of those multi-sport teammates, said. “He’s older than everybody. He knows how to play ball. He shares the ball. And we’re all trying to buy in and go get him a ring this year.”
McNeill’s goals for the rest of the season are two-fold: have as successful a season as possible for the Pirates team, and put himself in position to play at the next level.
“Team-wise, I want to get the (Robeson County) Shootout championship, conference, and deep in the playoffs if not a state championship,” he said. “Individual-wise, I want to go to college to play basketball at the D-1 level, or D-2, or if not that then the (junior-college) level.”
McNeill says he has Division-I interest from Air Force, Navy and VMI, and offers from Georgia Southwestern at the Division-II level and Wake Tech Community College at the junior-college level.
Wherever McNeill ends up at the next level, that program will get a hard worker, a good teammate — and a record-setter.
“I outwork everybody, I just dog everybody. I feel like there ain’t no tomorrow,” McNeill said. “I feel like if I step on the court, it might be the last game, so I just go hard every time.”
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.