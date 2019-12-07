From the Fringe

December 6, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s senior shootout with a three-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. J.T. Powers won the second flight and Mark Smith and Johnny Hunt came in second place. Smith and Dial were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

The Collard Classic Tournament is Jan. 1 with a noon shot gun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Entry fee includes all golf fees, lunch, and meal after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Dylan Thompson 68; Eddie Mayers 68; Mitch Grier 69; James Thompson 71; James Barron 72; James Cox 73; Butch Lennon 73; David Sessions 75; Danny Glasscock 76; Jerry Stubbs 76; Kirk Hamilton 76; Dallas Arnette 76; Mike Gandley 76; Jim Blackmon 82.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout by a scorecard playoff over runners-up Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine.

Both teams posted rounds of 65.

Richard Moore and Ray Locklear won the first flight in a scorecard playoff over Pandora Carter and Al Wall.

Closest to the flag winners were Ancil Dial, Atlas Warwick and Jimmy Jones.

The next Pinecrest senior shootout is Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/sport-golf-1.png

Staff report

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]