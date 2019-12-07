Tubbs gets second buck

Donovan Tubbs, 13, shot this six-point buck in the Barnesville community recently. It is the second buck for him this season. Tubbs said he enjoys going out and hunting and advises others to take children hunting and fishing for outdoor sportsmanship.

Donovan Tubbs, 13, shot this six-point buck in the Barnesville community recently. It is the second buck for him this season. Tubbs said he enjoys going out to go hunting and advises others to take children hunting and fishing for outdoor sportsmanship.

