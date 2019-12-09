Lumberton’s McNeill, Todd and Purnell Swett’s Chavis named All-Conference

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Three football players from Robeson County have been selected as members of the Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference team.

Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill and Michael Todd and Purnell Swett’s Austin Chavis were the selections.

McNeill, a wide receiver for the Pirates, caught 57 passes for 740 yards with seven touchdowns. Todd, an offensive lineman, was a key cog blocking for the Pirates backfield.

Chavis was selected to the team for his play as a defensive lineman, as he had 100 tackles for the season with eight tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Chavis was also a key part of the Rams offense at tight end.

Richmond’s Caleb Hood was named Offensive Player of the Year and Raiders teammate CJ Tillman was named Defensive Player of the Year.

The Raiders, who won the conference and reached the 4AA West Regional final, led the league with 17 All-Conference selections. Scotland had the second most with 10 after making the 4A East Regional final.

George Small from Hoke County was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

