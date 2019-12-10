Lumberton has 12 wrestlers on podium at West Brunswick

December 9, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

SHALLOTTE — The Lumberton wrestling team found a home on the podium at the West Brunswick-hosted Caleb Hawkins Round Robin Invitational over the weekend.

All 12 wrestlers the Pirates sent to the event placed third or better at the event.

First-place finishers for Lumberton included Curran Bedell at 120 pounds, Jon Floyd at 126 pounds, Darrionte McLaurin at 170 pounds and Josh Doyle at 285 pounds.

Second-place finishers included Brock Chavis at 106 pounds, Justin Kelly at 113 pounds, Tristan Rodriguez at 132 pounds, Austin Lowery at 138 pounds, Davieyon King-McCallister at 152 pounds. Finishing third was Kenson Sinclair, Thomas Ratliff, Josh Ransom and Craig Alford.

Lumberton hoops suffers first losses of the season

LUMBERTON — Marion came to Lumberton on Saturday for a basketball doubleheader and claimed two wins over the Pirates, giving Lumberton its first losses of the season.

In the girls game, Lumberton lost 59-29 after being held to under 10 points in each of the final three quarters.

The Swamp Foxes jumped ahead 8-2 in the first period and never looked back.

Mariah Moody scored 18 points for Marion, while teammate Tonaja Lester had 11 points.

Lumberton was led in scoring by August Smith, Akwarius Stubbs and Hailey Werrell had six points each. Werrell also had 13 rebounds.

In the boys game, Lumberton fell 76-68 to Marion.

Jordan McNeill scored 24 points to lead the Pirates and with his first two points pushing him over 1,500 points for his career. Charlie Miller had 16 points and J.B. Brockington had 10 points.

Marion was led by T.J. Sanders with 28 points and A.J. Vaught added 22 points.

Miller hit his fourth 3 pointer of the game to give Pirates a 58-56 lead and that would be last time Lumberton would lead. In the next three minutes, Swamp Foxes would outscore Lumberton 15-2 and lead 71-60 with two minutes left in game.

Lumberton plays at New Hanover on Tuesday.

Lumberton Jr tops Townsend

MAXTON — The Lumberton Jr. High boys basketball team earned a 45-28 win on the road at Townsend on Monday.

The leading scorer for the Vikings was Dimetrious Jones with 16 points.

Lumberton Jr. plays at home against Fairmont on Wednesday.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_6A23BF05-FFAD-41DD-B21C-523F7CF5D214_ne2019129203222727-1.jpeg

Staff report