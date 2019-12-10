Stockpiled scoring holds up

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team didn’t finish particularly well in Monday’s game against Elizabeth City State.
What they’d done over the first 38 minutes, however, turned out to be enough.
The Braves earned an 86-81 home win Monday afternoon in their last non-conference game before their league opener Sunday.
“I thought throughout the game we executed pretty well — except the last five minutes,” UNCP interim head coach Tony Jones said. “Their press really got to us, and that’s on me. I’ll have to work on press offense with the guys again. But I thought it was a great overall win. I thought the guys did well executing over the first 35 minutes, before that last stretch.”
UNCP (6-2) led 80-64 with 2:10 to play before the Vikings used a 17-4 run to get within three points with 9 seconds left at 84-81. The Braves had four turnovers during the run, and ECSU (6-3) hit three 3-pointers. Spencer Levi got behind the Viking press for a dunk with 6 seconds left to ultimately put the game away.
“We just can’t panic in that situation,” Jones said. “Throughout the year, we’ve been a team that’s on the hunt, trying to get back into the game, and this time it was vice versa.”
Five Braves players scored in double figures, with David Strother leading the way with a season-high 20 points and five assists. Shaun Kirk scored a career-high 15 points, while his brother Tyrell Kirk had 15 points and four assists; Jordan Ratliffe scored 12 points and Akia Pruitt had 10 points with eight rebounds.
“I think it helps a lot, for the other teams to defend us, it’s very hard for them to key in for one guy,” Jones said. “Everybody’s pretty versatile on our team; our plays are set up for everybody to score, not just one person. It’s very hard for teams to scout for one player when we have nine guys that can put the ball on the rim.”
The Braves were 21-for-27 at the free-throw line (77.7 percent), compared to a Vikings mark of 8-for-13 (61.5 percent). Getting to the free-throw line had been a point of emphasis for the Braves leading up to Monday’s game, and that attention paid off in game action.
“This week we shot the most free throws in practice since I’ve been here,” said Strother, who was 10-for-10 at the line. “I think that’s going to translate to the game and give everybody a better outcome.”
“In the past, we looked at some of our stats at the free throw line, we’re shooting 70 less free throws at this point in the season than we were in the previous year,” Jones said. “So that was a big key that we focused on throughout practice was get to the free-throw line — continue to be aggressive; the only way to get to the free-throw line is being aggressive and attacking — but knocking them down as well. It really paid dividends for this game.”
UNCP held a 28-12 advantage in fast-break points and scored 27 points off the Vikings’ 23 turnovers.
Justin Faison led ECSU with 26 points and seven assists. Zacchues Hobbs scored 21 points with four assists for the Vikings and Rashard Zimmerman scored 14.
The game featured 10 lead changes over the first 10:21, and ultimately saw UNCP led the rest of the way. After ECSU’s last lead at 24-23, UNCP used a 14-2 run to take a 37-25 lead with 5:21 left in the half. The run featured 11 straight points by Shaun Kirk, who hit three 3-pointers and a layup.
“It was a great feeling, I just felt like I couldn’t miss after the first one,” Shaun Kirk said. “Guards kept finding me and I was in the spots I needed to be. I helped make a great outcome.”
UNCP led 45-31 before ECSU scored seven of the half’s last nine points to pull to within 47-38 at halftime.
The Braves started the second half with an 11-2 run to take a 58-40 lead, their largest of the game. Ratliffe scored seven points in the run and 10 points over the first 8:21 of the second half.
The Vikings got back within 11 at 64-53, but a stretch of 5:40 without a field goal restrained their comeback efforts. UNCP had a field-goal drought of their own over 3:31, but led 76-59 with 3:33 to go after a Tyrell Kirk layup and a Pruitt dunk.
Hobbs’ 3-pointer with 3:17 left, which broke the Vikings’ drought, began their comeback, though the lead remained 16 with 2:10 left before the Vikings’ started their 17-4 stretch with a 10-0 run.
UNCP now sets its sights on conference play, which begins Sunday with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff at home against Georgia College.
“I feel great (entering conference play),” Jones said. “This has probably been one of our toughest non-conference schedules since I’ve been here; every game’s been a challenge and nothing’s been easy. I think we’re prepared; the Peach Belt is pretty tough and we all know each other pretty well, so it comes down to executing at the end of the games.”
