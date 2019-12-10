Bym: Shaun Kirk showcases his potential in career game

PEMBROKE — Shaun Kirk had the ballgame that he has wanted to have his whole collegiate basketball career on Monday afternoon.
During a stretch in the first half of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s 86-81 win over Elizabeth City State at home, Kirk showed he was the best player on the floor. Kirk lived up to the expectations in the win that were placed on him coming to Division II after spending 2 1/2 seasons at N.C. State in a reserve role.
“It was fantastic, just to be able to play with my teammates and be able to enjoy the experience is more fun,” Kirk said after posting his first game in double figures in college with 15 points. “I don’t really care about the score and things like that; it’s just being able to play with my teammates; that’s the thing that’s most important to me, and just having fun.”
Kirk joined the program less than two years ago, and after sitting out all of last season, the start to his final campaign came with frustration. He came into the game averaging five points per game and averaged 11 minutes an outing, and hadn’t score more than six points in a game.
Checking in with 13 1/2 minutes left in the first half with the score knotted at 15, Kirk drilled three straight triples on four offensive possessions for the Braves to stretch the lead out to 29-24.
The Whiteville native built a reputation for scoring down in the post and through the air with his high-flying rack attacks in high school so the showing on Monday was out of the ordinary. He connected on four 3-pointers during his time in Raleigh. To him, the 15-point showing was just going with the flow of the game.
“(My game has progressed) a lot, from moving to the three to the four, back and forth, and just being able to learn all the plays and stuff like that,” Kirk said. “It’s challenging, but it’s a good workload for me. I feel like I can manage it and hopefully help the team get to the next step, the next level.”
Kirk had 11 points at halftime, and teased those wanting to see him soaring for a dunk after losing the handle on an open drive at the rim late in the first half. Midway through the second half he got a second chance with a flush off a Spencer Levi steal that pushed the lead to 15 points.
Junior guard David Strother played with Kirk on travel teams growing up and knew the 6-foot-7 senior’s capabilities were more than the showing through the first seven games of the season.
“We’ve been talking, and I’ve just told him, ‘I know you’re going to get more comfortable as the game goes on, as the season goes on,’” Strother said. “I just told him we know his skillset and we know he can help us out a lot.”
Interim head coach Tony Jones echoed those sentiments as he, too, had been working to keep Kirk positive to reach the 15 points in 13 minutes that he posted against the Vikings.
“Shaun is very versatile. We’ve known he had a lot of skill; it’s just honing it and over the practices trying to show him spots where he can score and be effective at,” Jones said. “He showed it all today: he hit a few threes, transition, hit a few dunks. He’s a very versatile player that’s been a good addition to the team.”
The versatility and scoring helped the Braves in key stretches to the win against Elizabeth City State, and with the start of Peach Belt Conference play looming on Sunday, that skillset will be vital to add depth and playmaking for UNCP.
“My first year in the Peach Belt, I’m ready to see what it’s going to bring and open up for us,” he said.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.