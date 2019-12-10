2019 Robeson County Shootout brackets released

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The brackets were released on Tuesday for the 2019 Robeson County Shootout that runs from Thursday to Saturday of next week.

The championships and placing games will be hosted at Purnell Swett on Saturday. Purnell Swett hosts first-round and consolation-round games. All doubleheaders the first two days start with the girls at 6 p.m.

First-round pairings on Thursday include the boys and girls teams playing doubleheaders with St. Pauls at Red Springs, Lake View at Lumberton and Dillon at Purnell Swett. Cape Fear Christian Academy’s girls team opens at Fairmont in the first round and the boys game to follow features South Columbus’ boys against Fairmont.

The consolation round on Friday will be hosted at Red Springs and Purnell Swett. The losers from the St. Pauls-Red Springs games play the losers from the Lake View-Lumberton games at Red Springs. Purnell Swett will host the games featuring the losers from the Dillon-Purnell Swett first-round games as well as the losers from the games played at Fairmont in the first round.

The semifinals will be hosted at Fairmont and St. Pauls on Friday as well. Winners from the games at St. Pauls and Lumberton in the first round will play at St. Pauls, while the winners from the games hosted at Purnell Swett and Fairmont in the first round will meet at Fairmont on Friday.

The final day starts with the girls fifth-place game at 10 a.m., followed by the boys fifth-place game at noon. The third-place games will follow for the girls at 2 p.m., and the boys at 4 p.m. The girls championship game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys to follow around 8 p.m.

Purnell Swett’s boys and Dillon’s girls are the defending champs.

