Fairmont pulls away at St. Pauls with fourth-quarter run

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys basketball team held the momentum in Tuesday’s home game against Fairmont throughout the third quarter, closing down a Fairmont lead that had earlier ballooned to 15 points all the way down to two late in the period.

But Fairmont stole the momentum back late in the third and used the spark to start the fourth quarter with a big run, one from which the Bulldogs never recovered as the Golden Tornadoes took home a 77-70 Three Rivers Conference victory.

Fairmont’s lead was down to 49-47 after a William Ford dunk with 2:58 left in the third, but a technical foul after the dunk was a turning point. Fairmont led 58-53 at the end of the third, then started the fourth on a 11-0 run to extend their lead to 69-53; from that point St. Pauls was never closer than the seven-point final margin.

“We attacked a little bit more; we took our time and got the shots we wanted, instead of taking the shots they forced us into,” Fairmont head coach Montrell McNair said. “Basketball is a game of runs, and during that time that was our run and we tried to keep it extended as long as we could and make stops on the other end to keep that run going.”

“We had that run, we just didn’t sustain it on the defensive side,” St. Pauls head coach Corey Thompson said. “We missed out on a block out here and there, turned the ball over, didn’t capitalize on our free throws and they were able to build on that lead. We really shot ourselves in the foot with our turnovers and not taking advantage of free throws and missed layups.”

Cedrique Smith and Chandler McNeill were each key off the bench for Fairmont (2-3, 2-1 TRC), with Smith scoring a game-high 18 points with eight rebounds and McNeill scoring 10 points. Jahkeem Moore also had 16 points with seven rebounds.

“That was really big coming from the bench,” McNair said. “That was the best Cedrique has played this year. He had a lot of energy, and we needed him. Jahkeem played his best game of the year, and Chandler did well. It’s good to have more than one guy in double figures.”

While the Golden Tornadoes were just 17-for-35 from the free-throw line in the game, they did make some key free throws in the fourth quarter as they tried to seal the game. McNeill and Smith each made four free throws in the second half.

“I hope going forward that that’s going to be a confidence-builder for some of our guys, to hit those free throws down the stretch, because we’ve been struggling all year with our free throws,” McNair said. “Hopefully this is a turn right here for the better.”

Emonta Smith scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 TRC) and Caleb Henderson added nine with five rebounds.

Fairmont never trailed, but after the game was tied at 10 the Golden Tornadoes scored the last two baskets of the first quarter for a 14-10 lead. A 12-1 Fairmont run in the span of just 83 seconds gave the Golden Tornadoes a 32-18 lead with 4:56 left in the half, and the lead was extended to 15 late in the half before the halftime score was 39-28.

A 7-0 St. Pauls run, with two key Emonta Smith baskets, pulled the Bulldogs within three at 45-42, then after a pair of Fairmont baskets the senior guard hit a 3-pointer and Ford hit a dunk to make it 49-47, before the game turned back around in Fairmont’s favor.

St. Pauls suffered its first loss of the season, giving Thompson and his team a learning opportunity they haven’t faced this season as they prepare to travel to South Columbus Friday.

“We’ve got to bounce back very quickly,” Thompson said. “We lost this game, but we’ve still got to come back and compete.”

Fairmont plays at Lumberton in non-conference play Wednesday.

Defense leads Lady Bulldogs past Fairmont

ST. PAULS — A lot of the attention around the St. Pauls girls basketball team focuses on their offensive depth, as coach Mike Moses’ squad has no shortage of talented players who can score the basketball.

But the Lady Bulldogs’ defense is just as strong.

St. Pauls held Fairmont without a field goal for nearly the entire first half Tuesday, en route to a 63-19 rout of the Golden Tornadoes.

“Everybody does focus on our offense, but we don’t, we focus on defense,” St. Pauls head coach Mike Moses said. “The offense gets the bulk of the attention, but it’s coming from defense. If you can’t stop nobody, you can’t win no games, so I preach defense all the time. That’s where we’ve been successful building our program.”

Fairmont (1-4, 1-2 Three Rivers Conference) scored its first field goal with 28 seconds left in the first half, on a Paris Bethea basket, after being held to six free throws over the first 15:32 of the game. The Golden Tornadoes were also held scoreless with a running clock in the fourth quarter.

“That length is tough to play, when you’ve got three six-footers down there stretching their arms out. The girls are young and it does something to them,” Fairmont head coach Marcus Thompson said. “And then (St. Pauls is) good; they did exactly what they were supposed to do.”

The Bulldogs’ defensive success, paired with a consistent scoring flow from the St. Pauls (4-0, 2-0 TRC) offense, led to a 17-1 Bulldogs lead at the end of the first quarter and a 35-8 halftime advantage.

Taliya Council led the Bulldogs with 15 points, Iyania Evans had 13 points and nine rebounds and Jakieya Thompson had 13 points with 6 rebounds.

One point of improvement for St. Pauls is free-throw shooting after the Bulldogs were 20-for-42 from the line.

“You can’t win big games, you can’t win championships missing free throws, no matter how much talent you have, no matter the stops that you get, when you play bigger games you need to make your free throws,” Moses said.

Paris Bethea scored five points to lead Fairmont and Lakayla Chavis had four.

Fairmont’s efforts against the St. Pauls defense did improve in the third quarter, as they scored 11 points in the period and trailed 50-19 going to the fourth.

The Golden Tornadoes travel to Lumberton Wednesday for non-conference action. St. Pauls is at South Columbus in TRC play Friday.

Tornadoes pull away from St. Pauls with key run

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

