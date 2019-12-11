Red Devils lock in late to down East Bladen at home

RED SPRINGS — Confidence was hard to come by for many of the underclassmen last year on the Red Springs boys basketball team.
The Red Devils amassed seven wins in Three Rivers Conference play, and an offseason of building has helped that group to a 3-0 start in conference play after a 63-49 win at home over East Bladen on Tuesday. Now confidence is high.
“This is a confidence boost. (Early in the season) without the football team we took some beatings and I told them to be patient,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “We want to ride off the three E’s — energy, effort and execution. We focus on that day in and day out in order to get after each other and give them the type of pressure they will encounter in the games. We have come around to handle it a little better.”
Red Springs also moved to .500 overall with a 3-3 record on the season after suffering tough losses to start the year against Lumberton and showed toughness to close out Tuesday’s game after being on the other end of the same scores last season.
Entering the fourth quarter with a modest 10-point lead, Red Springs stretched its advantage out over East Bladen (1-4, 0-3 TRC) by virtue of its half-court defense and a meticulous attack on offense. Having to drop out of its full-court press and aggressive defense came after several Red Devils fell into foul trouble.
“We wanted to be patient with us in the bonus. We wanted to run our spread offense and pick and choose which opening to attack,” Patterson said. “The effort was a little better the second half versus the first half.”
Red Springs took a 54-36 lead midway into the final frame after lulling the Eagles’ defense to sleep by spreading the floor and working the ball around the perimeter before setting up a wide-open Corey Newton layup.
Leading the charge in the fourth quarter, and the whole game as well, was senior guard Jordan Ferguson, who scored a game-high 23 points. Ferguson controlled the pace for the Red Devils on offense and also scoring nine points in the final period.
Ferguson was a perfect 7-for-7 at the line as Red Springs collectively hit 15 of 29 free-throw attempts.
“We didn’t shoot free throws very well, but we wanted to get the ball into those people’s hands that could shoot,” Patterson said.
Red Springs held a lead that hovered around 10 points for much of the final three quarters, to spark the separation Red Springs fed off one of its spark plugs in junior Corell Love.
Love scooped a loose ball midway through the second quarter, then rose up for an emphatic slam dunk over East Bladen’s Rasean McKoy to knot the score at 10-all. That play sparked the team on both sides of the ball to take a 20-9 run into the half. Ferguson scored nine points in the second quarter following the dunk.
“They are always excited when Corell dunks. He’s had one in basically every conference game and they enjoy it. They see it in practice because he does it on them,” Patterson said. “The bench got up and it energized the guys that were on the floor wth him.”
Love finished with 11 points, but left points at the foul line going 1-for-7.
East Bladen’s Javant McDowell had 16 points to lead the Eagles in scoring.
East Bladen girls runs away with win
RED SPRINGS — Holding Red Springs scoreless for the second and fourth quarter, the East Bladen girls basketball team claimed a 55-9 win on the road on Tuesday to stay perfect in Three Rivers Conference play.
Leading 14-4 after the first quarter, East Bladen (6-0, 3-0 TRC) racheted its defense down to take a 32-4 lead at the half. Red Springs (0-6, 0-3 TRC) posted five points in the third period to close out its scoring in the game as it was held scoreless in the fourth.
Patience Ward led all scorers with 20 points and Alexus Mitchell had 15 points.
Jocelyn Maynor scored four points for Red Springs.
Red Springs plays at East Columbus on Friday.
McNeill’s triple-double guides Pirates
WILMINGTON — Senior Jordan McNeill posted a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the 57-42 win for the Lumberton boys basketball team on the road at New Hanover on Tuesday.
Behind the scoring of McNeill and a cast of other Pirates, Lumberton built a 24-16 halftime lead and a 45-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Dwayne Davis scored 12 points for Lumberton and Jadarion Chatman had eight points and seven assists.
The Lumberton girls basketball team rallied for a 46-39 win over New Hanover.
Shootout brackets released
LUMBERTON — The brackets were released on Tuesday for the 2019 Robeson County Shootout that runs from Thursday to Saturday of next week.
The championships and placing games will be hosted at Purnell Swett on Saturday. Purnell Swett hosts first-round and consolation-round games. All doubleheaders the first two days start with the girls at 6 p.m.
First-round pairings on Thursday include the boys and girls teams playing doubleheaders with St. Pauls at Red Springs, Lake View at Lumberton and Dillon at Purnell Swett. Cape Fear Christian Academy’s girls team opens at Fairmont in the first round and the boys game to follow features South Columbus’ boys against Fairmont.
The consolation round on Friday will be hosted at Red Springs and Purnell Swett. The losers from the St. Pauls-Red Springs games play the losers from the Lake View-Lumberton games at Red Springs. Purnell Swett will host the games featuring the losers from the Dillon-Purnell Swett first-round games as well as the losers from the games played at Fairmont in the first round.
The semifinals will be hosted at Fairmont and St. Pauls on Friday as well. Winners from the games at St. Pauls and Lumberton in the first round will play at St. Pauls, while the winners from the games hosted at Purnell Swett and Fairmont in the first round will meet at Fairmont on Friday.
The final day starts with the girls fifth-place game at 10 a.m., followed by the boys fifth-place game at noon. The third-place games will follow for the girls at 2 p.m., and the boys at 4 p.m. The girls championship game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m., and the boys to follow around 8 p.m.
Purnell Swett’s boys and Dillon’s girls are the defending champs.
Red Springs’ Corell Love dunks over East Bladen’s Rasean McKoy in the second quarter of the Red Devils’ win on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.