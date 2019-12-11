UNCP Roundup: Braves place trio on soccer all-region team

December 10, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s soccer continued to be recognized for their work on the field this season when three players, Katy Ryan, Alexis Pittman and Paula Valbuena were named to the all-region squad by the United Soccer Coaches.

The announcement marked the 13th time in the last 17 seasons that the Braves have had at least one student-athlete recognized on the squad. This marks the first time since the 2016 season that the Braves have had three players recognized.

A native of Cape Carteret, Ryan helped anchor a defense that registered 10 shutouts this season and a 0.83 goals against average. A defensive stalwart by trade, Ryan netted a goal and turned in the game-winning assist against then-nationally-ranked Columbus State, and also scored UNCP’s lone goal in an overtime loss to nationally-ranked Flagler.

Pittman, a junior from Greensboro, played and started in 17 games for UNCP this season and led the team with 20 points on eight goals and four assists. Pittman scored at least at least one point (goal or assist) in 11 outings, including the game-winning goals against Lander, Georgia College and Young Harris. She also tallied a pair of goals in a league win over Albany State.

A product of Bogota, Columbia, Valbuena played and started in 19 games this year and tallied three goals, including two game-winners, as well as a team-best (3rd PBC) six assists. She ranked second on the team in both shots (58) and shots on goal (26), and accounted for game-winning goals in consecutive games with North Greenville and Clayton State.

Chepkesir and Jepleting earn Mountain East weekly awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A pair of school record-breaking performances yielded additional honors for the UNC Pembroke track & field squads on Monday when junior Erman Jepleting and sophomore Joshua Chepkesir were named Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week by the Mountain East Conference.

The duo from Kenya combined to register a pair of school records, while also finishing just a hair away from crashing a 42-year-old program superlative as well. Jepleting broke the 1-year-old school record in the 1-Mile Run by nearly 11 seconds (5:11.15) on the way to an event title at the JDL College Kick-off Classic on Saturday. Chepkesir registered a time of 4:14.99 on the way to placing first in the 3000-meter Run. That mark was 12 seconds better than former all-American and Rio Olympian Pardon Ndhlovu’s record that was established during the 2012 campaign.

Chepkesir nearly doubled up his school record on the weekend in the 1-Mile Run, but fell just 0.18 seconds shy of Steve Carney’s 1977 school record (4:14.81) in the discipline.

UNCP will continue the indoor portion of its 2019-20 schedule on Jan. 19 when it heads back to Winston-Salem for the JDL January College Kick-off.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_uncp-logo.jpg

Staff report