Pirates depth downs Fairmont

LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior starting forward Michael Todd was hampered with foul trouble and an injury in Wednesday’s non-conference basketball game against Fairmont, and when coach Bryant Edwards went to his bench, there was no drop-off for the Pirates.
Reserve forward Matt Locklear and a steady wave of Pirates fueled a furious second half for the home team in a 73-52 win over Fairmont.
Locklear posted a career night of 22 points in the win. After fighting through a back injury the first seven games of the season, Wednesday marked his first game fully healthy.
“I knew I had to step up for my team,” Locklear said. “Everybody can go out there and score and play defense. We have some great guys coming off the bench. If they do their parts, do their role, we can have a good night.”
Edwards said that health was the only thing holding back from Locklear posting an outing like he had against Fairmont.
“We know Matt can do that. He’s just having trouble with his back and he just got cleared last week,” Edwards said. “We have been easing him into the lineup and I’ve told him he will get big minutes when Mike and Dwayne (Davis) are in foul trouble. We’re deep so whenever somebody goes down, we got people like Matt that are crafty and can find ways to score.”
Lumberton (7-1) stretched its advantage over Fairmont (2-4) over the final three quarters in the second of games on back-to-back nights for both teams. While Lumberton eased to a win on Tuesday against New Hanover, a gutsy win over St. Pauls took a lot out of Fairmont.
“They put a lot into last night. That was a tough game. We got up and down the court real good. It’s tough to play two good teams back to back with the nucleus of guys we have,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “They’ve got pretty good depth. If you play defense the way we played, anybody could come out and score 22 points. We didn’t do a good job of team defense and boxing out on the boards.”
In the third quarter, Lumberton out-scored Fairmont 19-10 to stretch a nine-point halftime lead out to 53-35 entering the fourth quarter. During that period, Locklear and Jordan McNeill accounted for 13 points. The pair worked well in the open court making the most of the Golden Tornadoes’ mistakes.
“I try to fit in around Jordan and all those boys. Everyone is going after him so he’s going to try and dime it off,” Locklear said. “I just try to be in the right spot at the right time.”
While the 21-point spread to end the game was a sizable win for the Pirates, the team still feels there is more room for improvement, but ahead of schedule getting to where they want to be.
“They’re starting to trust the system and starting to buy in, which is one thing I wanted to early,” Edwards said. “It’s happened way earlier than I expected. I expected the Shootout to be my goal to have them starting to click.”
McNeill posted 19 points and seven rebounds and Charlie Miller had 13 points.
Fairmont was led in scoring by 13 points from Jahkeem Moore and Cedrique Smith had nine points.
“I still don’t feel too bad about where we are,” McNair said. “I just know there are some little things we need to tune up.”
Lumberton won 66-58 earlier this season and both sides have now split the last 10 meetings.
Lumberton girls drive past Fairmont
With starting guard Zye’Ahna Cade out due to an ankle injury, the Lumberton girls basketball team had to adjust around its backcourt, but the changes did not slow down the Pirates in the open floor.
The three main guards for Lumberton each had high-scoring games in the 58-32 win over Fairmont.
The trio of August Smith, Akwarius Stubbs and La’Kiya Hunt led Lumberton (6-1) in the win. Smith had 14 points and eight rebounds, Stubbs had nine points and Hunt added eight points.
“They are starting to understand with how we want to run things,” Lumberton coach Sam Davis said. “On our press break, we are doing a good job of getting the ball up the floor, especially since I brought the point guard up from JV (Hunt). She’s been a big help since I brought her up.”
Lumberton came out of halftime after Fairmont (1-5) cut its lead to 33-21 to take a 41-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.
With the young roster, Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson saw some positives.
“They’re fighting and they’re learning. I just need more fight and for them to understand the moments,” he said. “The opportunity was there early and we didn’t take advantage of it.”
Fairmont was led in scoring by Amyrikal Vaught with 16 points and Paris Bethea had seven points.
Fairmont hosts Whiteville Friday, while Lumberton hosts Jack Britt.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.