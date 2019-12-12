Lumberton splits SAC opener

By: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton wrestling team suffered its first dual loss of the season in a split to open up Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Wednesday.

Lumberton wrestled against Seventy-First and Jack Britt at Seventy-First. The Pirates beat Seventy-First 54-18 and lost to Jack Britt 42-30. The Pirates are now 13-1 overall and will host the Border War duals Saturday at Lumberton. Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.

In other action on Wednesday, Lumberton Junior High’s boys basketball team won 44-38 over Fairmont.

