Lumberton splits SAC opener

PEMBROKE — In recent years, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team hasn’t had the type of success on the court that it would have hoped for.

But in a new season, perhaps the fortunes of the Braves program have shifted for the better.

The Braves enter Peach Belt Conference play Sunday at 5-3, and their 5-2 record before last week’s loss to Division-I program Coastal Carolina was their best start since the 2012-13 season.

“New year, new team, number one,” Braves head coach John Haskins said. “I think we’ve kind of found a way to win some games that we haven’t played very well, and pulled some out in the second half. We’ve particularly had some good fourth quarters — St. Augustine’s, Chowan, Lenoir-Rhyne.”

The Braves defeated Southern Wesleyan, Fayetteville State, Lenoir-Rhyne, St. Augustine’s and Chowan, all by November 30 to mark the first time the program won five games in November since the 2005-06 season.

All of those wins except Southern Wesleyan came in close, low-scoring games, led by a defense that has allowed 60.6 points per game. Even with the number inflated by allowing 86 points to Coastal Carolina, that mark is the third best in the Peach Belt Conference.

“We’ll play a lot of close games I think, that are one-, two-possession games in the last three or four minutes. I don’t think there’s a lot of separation between us and anybody else,” said Haskins, who is in his 16th year leading the Lady Braves. “But our defense will keep us in games and give us a chance, so I think that’s good that we’re more comfortable playing close games with the game on the line at the end.”

After winning one road game last year, the Braves have already won three away games and an additional game at a neutral site.

The strong start is all without playing a single game yet at full strength. The Braves played its first six games without forward Deja McCain and are now missing guard Jillian Ebron, who averaged eight points and 5.3 rebounds per game over the first four games before her injury.

“We have Deja coming back, and we still have (Jillian) out but when she comes back we’ll be full throttle,” senior guard Tee Graham, who overcame her own preseason injury, said. “That’s the biggest thing, to make sure everybody stays healthy, everybody brings what they can bring to the table, so we can add the pieces in. Once the pieces come together, I feel like we can be unstoppable.”

Ebron, who played sparingly her first three seasons, was playing the best basketball of her career before the injury and served as a key to the team’s strong play. Haskins said that Ebron was the team’s most efficient player before the injury according to a ratings system the program uses to evaluate players.

“When she first got hurt we through that was really bad news, but it doesn’t look like it’s what we thought it was initially, so we’re going to get her back, which will be really nice,” Haskins said. “It’ll be nice to get all the parts back out there, because she was playing really well. She’s got a nice feel for the game.”

Ebron, Graham and McCain are among the team’s leadership, along with fellow seniors Aliyah Farmer and Shaniya Lester.

“I think more leadership (has made a difference),” Graham said. “Everybody’s more focused. I know we’ve got a lot of new players, but they’ve come in and they’ve taken criticism from the older people, and everybody’s digging deep and down to get this win. That’s the main difference; we have to get this win, we want a better season and we’re doing it so far.”

The Braves do not have one clear statistical leader, but instead a balanced effort with many players contributing each night. Junior guard Melanie Horne averages 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per game; Farmer averages 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest, Lester scores 7.7 points and grabs 4.4 rebounds per contest and Graham averages 6.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

“I’ve had teams where we’ve had kids that go for 15, 16, 17 points a night, and then I’ve had teams that the scoring is more balanced,” Haskins said. “You look at Tee, she led in scoring last year at 12.2, because she had to do more last year; she doesn’t have to do quite as much offensively this year. I think there’s a balance there and we don’t have to rely on, ‘we’ve got to go to this one person on every possession.’”

While the team has been offensively balanced, the team will still be looking to add quantity to their offense as they enter league play with Sunday’s 1:30 p.m. game against Georgia College. The Braves have scored 54.5 points per game, including outings of 39, 41 and 44 points in their losses.

“It wasn’t like we gave up a lot of points (in the losses), we were just really poor offensively,” Haskins said. “And that’s something where, more consistent offensively and not having scoring droughts. I still think we’ve got a lot of kids that can shoot the ball on this team, it’s just putting everybody together and shooting it consistently is important.”

Now the Braves enter a tough Peach Belt Conference, where they were picked before the season to finish eighth out of 12 teams, hoping to continue their strong start and exceed expectations.

“(When) we enter Peach Belt play and you have that stretch where you play the North Georgias and the Columbuses and the Landers and the Aikens and the Francis Marions, you’ve got your hands full,” Haskins said. “So I think we need to continue getting better.”

UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke guard Tee Graham dribbles during a game against Fayetteville State earlier this season.

Defense keys UNCP entering conference play

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer