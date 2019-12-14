Local Roundup: Scots, Rams split after Scotland boys take 2OT thriller at the buzzer

PEMBROKE — A Ladarrius McNeill buzzer beater powered the Scotland boys basketball team past Purnell Swett, 76-74, in a double-overtime thriller on Friday night.
After a timeout, Scotland had the ball with 6.2 seconds left and the score tied at 74-74 in the second overtime. Mandrell Johnson brought the ball up near midcourt before passing it to McNeill around the top of the 3-point arc. McNeill was left open, and he launched a last-second shot that went in at the buzzer.
“(Mandrell) had forgotten there was six seconds left, so he started dribbling a little bit slower up the floor,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “And he had Ladarrius trailing behind him.”
McNeill had tossed in the inbounds pass on the other end of the floor. Scotland intended to drive the ball up the floor quickly, push it into the paint and kick the ball out to a shooter. The result wasn’t what Scotland had planned, but the alternative worked.
And it helped wrap things up for Scotland’s exhausted lineup. Starters Trey Graham, Kris McLean and Bruce Wall all fouled out in the second half, so the Scots ended up using the same players — Garrett McRae, C.J. Settles, Grayson Smith, Mandrell Johnson and McNeil — for the remainder of the contest. That group was worn out from trying to stop Purnell Swett forward Xavier Jones, who finished with 35 points, and the rest of the Rams’ offense.
McRae posted 32 points for the Scots. Johnson added 16 points.
Scotland had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation with the score tied at 57. The Scots had the ball with 10 seconds left after a turnover by the Rams, but a desperation shot by Johnson was unsuccessful.
The Rams also had a chance to win at the end of the first overtime. Purnell Swett called timeout and drew up a play with 15.7 seconds left and the score tied at 68. The Rams missed their chance, and the game headed to another overtime period.
Scotland (2-4, 1-0 SAC) held a 44-35 lead at the end of the third quarter. But the Rams (1-5, 0-2 SAC) eventually tied the score on a basket by Jones, and neither team was able to make a run for the rest of the fourth quarter.
Lady Rams improve to 2-0 in conference
PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team defeated Scotland 48-31 after using a 12-0 run to pull away at the start of the fourth quarter.
Natalie Evington and Kylie Chavis both had nine points for Purnell Swett. For Scotland, Kadence Sheppard scored a team-high 12 points. Asjah Swindell added nine points.
The Lady Rams got a jolt of momentum when Evington beat the third-quarter buzzer to give the hosts a 31-21 lead heading into the final period. That momentum helped the Lady Rams pull of their key 12-0 run.
Purnell Swett (4-3, 2-0 SAC) bounced back from a loss to Marlboro County. Scotland (2-3, 0-1 SAC) will now prepare for its holiday tournament next week at South View.
St. Pauls claims sweep of Stallions
TABOR CITY — The St. Pauls boys basketball team rebounded from its first loss of the season earlier this week, while the girls team kept rolling at South Columbus on Friday.
In the boys game, the Bulldogs scored 20 or more points in three of the four quarter of the 89-47 victory.
After taking a 44-27 lead into the half, St. Pauls held the Stallions to six points in the third quarter to go up by more than 30 points.
Seven players scored more than six points for St. Pauls (4-1, 2-1 TRC) in the win, led by 13 points from Jeyvian Tatum. Marqueise Coleman scored 11 points.
Jaquan Jordan scored 15 points for South Columbus.
In the girls game, St. Pauls won 56-10.
Jakieya Thompson scored 11 points to lead St. Pauls to go along with 10 assists and seven steals. Shakiya Floyd and Taliya Council each scored nine points. Iyania Evans and T.J. Eichelberger each scored eight points, and Evans added 12 rebounds.
St. Pauls plays next when it opens the Robeson County Shootout on Thursday at Red Springs.
Red Springs boys stay perfect in Three Rivers
LAKE WACCAMAW — The Red Springs boys basketball team doubled up East Columbus on the road on Friday for a 72-36 Three Rivers Conference win.
The Red Devils (4-3, 4-0 TRC) stayed perfect in conference play with the win and share the lead with Whiteville and West Columbus, who both sit at 3-0 in league play. Behind a 26-point second quarter, Red Springs took a 42-15 lead into halftime.
Leading scorers for Red Springs included Keyante Graham with 21 points, Jordan Ferguson with 14 points and Brian Foulks with 11 points.
J.J. Faulkner led East Columbus with 11 points.
Red Springs plays St. Pauls to open the Robeson County Shootout on Thursday.