Lumberton juniors Miller, Locklear, Chatman provide lift in clutch for win over Bucs

LUMBERTON — The chemistry of having played basketball together for an extended period of time has brought three main contributors from junior class for the Lumberton boys’ team together.

The adaptation of that group to the new system that came in with first-year coach Bryant Edwards has helped the group thrive on the hardwood during the early part of this season. After Jack Britt took its first lead of the game late in the third period of Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference, the junior trio of Matt Locklear, Charlie Miller and Jadarion Chatman took the game over.

“We just had to trust each other. Everybody started playing as a team and we started passing the ball more. We started playing more defense and scoring came off it,” Chatman said after the 67-54 win for the Pirates at home. “We had to calm down and keep playing; play hard and play defense and we came out with the win.”

In the final stanza, the three Pirates accounted for 23 of the teams’ 27 points to create separation over the Buccaneers.

“That group was the group that bought in first. They’re really passionate playing how we want to play. It’s starting to become a culture thing,” Edwards said. “It’s awesome to watch the transformation from the beginning of the year to now.”

Locklear, the hero for Lumberton (8-1, 2-0 SAC) in the win earlier this week against Fairmont, scored the first six points for the Pirates in the fourth quarter as a one-point lead grew to 46-37 with 6:40 left. Locklear scored 12 points and had eight rebounds.

Lumberton didn’t slow down from there.

Chatman came up with a layup in the open court and and trey from the right wing to put the Pirates up 51-39 a few minutes later. Chatman scored all of his 11 points in the second half.

Coming into this season with a reputation as a knockdown shooter, Miller has come up with 3-pointers in late-game situations in recent games. Against Jack Britt, he picked and chose his spots and connected on four 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes of the game.

“He can stroke it, but the good thing about him is he knows how to find space,” Edwards said. “And the one thing about him that not a lot of people knew was he can defend.”

Jack Britt (2-5, 0-1 SAC) took its lone lead with a minute to go in the third quarter, 36-35, and Miller hit his second triple of the period on the next possession to give the Pirates the lead for good. He finished with 14 points.

“My teammates, I’ve got to give props to them. They find me when I’m open whenever they drive and it collapses. I’ve just got to move and they find me,” Miller said. “That was really our spark. The fourth quarter was close so we knew we had to step up. We knew we could get a pretty good lead on them.”

Edwards credits the juniors’ ability to work off the ball to help their scoring and the overall offensive flow of the team this season.

“I’ve been on him all year and I told him I was going to get him ready for the next level, but if Jordan McNeill plays like that and shares the basketball like that, it takes us to another level as a team,” Edwards said. “Whenever he sees people and can make the extra pass, it opens things up for everybody and it makes everybody better.”

McNeill took over the distributors role in the second half, with the juniors being the benefactors. In the first half, however, it was McNeill that kick-started the offense by scoring the first seven points en route to his 14-point showing.

Lumberton built a 28-18 lead on a Miller layup in the second quarter, and over the next eight minutes of game time, the Bucs rallied behind big-bodied center Demetri Patterson to take the lead. Patterson scored a game-high 20 points with 17 points coming in the second and third quarters.

Langston Davis had 13 points as well for Jack Britt.

Jack Britt’s defense keys win over Pirates

Mistakes either forced by Jack Britt or self-inflicted by the Lumberton girls basketball team were too much for the Pirates to overcome on Friday’s 60-34 Sandhills Athletic Conference loss at home.

“We went out there intimidated. We went out there in the first quarter and they intimidated us,” Lumberton coach Sam Davis said. “We’ve just got to secure the ball. We are going to go back to practice and work on that and keep working until we get it right.”

Lumberton (7-2, 1-1 SAC) struggled out the gate, not scoring until midway through the first quarter while Jack Britt (6-1, 1-0 SAC) jumped head 9-0. A 7-0 spurt brought the Pirates to as close as they would get the rest of the way before the Bucs went on a 13-4 run to take a doubled-digit lead thanks to scoring from Kaya Goldsby and turnovers that led to run-out scores.

Jack Britt opened the second half on a 15-1 run, not allowing the Pirates to make a bucket before the lead grew to as much as 29 points.

August Smith had 11 points to lead Lumberton, with a pair of treys in the second half. Katelyn Culbreth snatched 15 rebounds and had six points.

To go along with the scoring of Goldsby, Nyla Cooper had 12 points and Amber Nealy had 11 points for the Bucs.

The Pirates open the Robeson County Shootout on Thursday at home against Lake View. Jack Britt is off until Thursday when it opens the Cumberland County Holiday Classic.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

