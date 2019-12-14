Missed opportunities cost Fairmont in narrow loss to Whiteville

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys basketball team struggled through some missed opportunities throughout Friday’s game against Whiteville, from turnovers to missed free throws to a scoring drought.
Looking back, the Golden Tornadoes wish they’d taken advantage of said opportunities — if they had, the outcome may have been different in a 54-51 loss to the Wolfpack.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities,” Fairmont head coach Montrell McNair said. “We got the ball in the right spot, in the right places, we just didn’t finish. At the free-throw line, we didn’t finish there either.”
Fairmont (2-5, 2-2 Three Rivers Conference) was 3-for-13 on fourth-quarter free throws and had a couple of key turnovers during the stretch run.
The Golden Tornadoes led 49-46 after two Jahkeem Moore free throws with 1:11 left. Wendell Smith hit two free throws for Whiteville (3-1, 3-0 TRC) 10 seconds later to pull within one at 49-48. After Tyrese Bradley missed two free throws for Fairmont, Smith went to the other end and hit a putback off a missed layup for a 50-49 lead with 43 seconds remaining.
Smith and Fairmont’s Chandler McNeill traded layups, making it 52-51, and Zion Wilson hit two free throws for the Wolfpack with 11 seconds left. Fairmont missed a pair of potential game-tying threes in the final five seconds.
Fairmont led late because of a 10-0 run. Trailing 46-39, Moore and McNeill each hit 3-pointers in a 21-second span to pull within a point at 46-45 with 2:30 to go, then after missing four straight free throws, the last of the misses was rebounded by Fairmont, leading to a Moore basket with 2:17 remaining for a 47-46 lead. Moore’s free throws with 1:11 left completed the run.
“I thought they showed a lot of resilience, fighting back, because they could have easily quit, being down seven points with that much time left,” McNair said. “But they kept fighting and believing, and that’s what I wanted to see from them tonight.”
Another missed opportunity for Fairmont came earlier in the game, when the Golden Tornadoes went nearly seven minutes without a field goal in the second quarter. The game was tied 20-20 at halftime after Whiteville had their own stretch of nearly eight minutes without a field goal.
“We both had stretches where we had a dry spell, and we had those opportunities and couldn’t take advantage of them; we didn’t execute,” McNair said.
Moore finished with 11 points to lead Fairmont. McNeill scored eight points and Dewayne McCormick had seven.
Whiteville’s Antonio McFadden scored 14 points and Ervin Moore had 13. Smith scored 11 points, including the six key points in the final 1:01.
A 12-0 Fairmont run gave the Golden Tornadoes a 14-8 lead in the first quarter, though the Wolfpack trimmed that to 14-12 by the end of the period, before the double dry spell culminated in the halftime tie.
Fairmont led throughout the third quarter, though never by more than five points, until Whiteville scored the last six points of the period for a 35-32 advantage going to the fourth. The Wolfpack lead hovered from three to seven points in the fourth until Fairmont’s 10-0 run began.
Fairmont will host South Columbus in the opening round of the Robeson County Shootout on Thursday. Whiteville plays Friday at West Bladen.
Fairmont girls can’t get over hump
When Fairmont’s Amyrikal Vaught hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second half against Whiteville on Friday, the Golden Tornadoes tied the game and looked poised to soon take the lead.
But the Wolfpack scored the next 12 points and never looked back, pulling away for a 55-44 win over the Golden Tornadoes in Three Rivers Conference play.
“We (had some) turnovers, and that gave them momentum,” Fairmont head coach Marcus Thompson said. “This is one you wish you could’ve gotten, but I’m still teaching them the moment, how to understand the moment and how to take care of the basketball.”
At the time Fairmont (1-6, 1-3 TRC) tied the game, they were on a 17-5 run after trailing 20-8 early in the second quarter. The Golden Tornadoes pulled to within a 25-19 deficit at halftime before Vaught’s two triples tied the score in the opening minute of the third quarter.
“That was huge,” Thompson said. “I just wish we could’ve went up. If we could’ve gotten up, I think that would’ve helped.”
As Whiteville (4-2, 2-1 TRC) went on its run, Fairmont did not score again until the 2:04 mark in the third. Fairmont pulled to within seven at 37-30 and trailed 40-32 at the end of the third.
Fairmont continued fighting in the fourth quarter, but ultimately never got closer than a seven-point deficit.
The Golden Tornadoes had 31 turnovers and 14 missed free throws in the game.
“You put those things in place, you could pull it out,” Thompson said. “But I saw some good things tonight, some things I really like, but also there’s a lot of things we need to do a better job at.”
Paris Bethea led Fairmont with 12 points, Vaught scored nine and Georgianna Waters had eight.
Fairmont led 6-4 in the first quarter before a 9-0 run helped propel the Wolfpack to a 16-8 lead at the end of the period.
Fairmont returns to action Thursday when they host Cape Fear Christian in the opening round of the Robeson County Shootout. Whiteville travels to West Bladen on Friday.
Fairmont’s Niyasia Shephard drives the lane past Whiteville’s Alexandria Bellamy during Friday’s game between the two schools in Fairmont.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.