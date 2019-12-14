From the Fringe

LUMBERTON — Coaches competing in the 2019 Robeson County Shootout know what’s at stake next week.

The three-day tournament will be taxing on teams just before a break around Christmas, and the quality depth of the field doesn’t make it any easier. Bragging rights and teams names etched in the history books are what’s on the line for the five county teams with three visitors filling out the field.

“It’s a great field with great quality. It’s almost like a playoff atmosphere; the elite eight with the teams we have,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “It’s going to be good for each team win or lose.”

The eight-team field for the 34th edition features three teams with .500 or better records, the defending champs who have one win but showed promise in the lone victory coming this week and other contenders who are starting to find their way on the hardwood. Simply put, it means that next week could bring the chaos.

Purnell Swett, the 2018 champs of the tournament, will host the its first round games on Thursday against Dillon, as well as two consolation round games on Friday and all the games on the tournament’s final day Saturday.

The brackets were released earlier this week, with a lot of attention went to the top of the boys pairings with one in-county matchup in the first round that will test Red Springs and St. Pauls from the jump. Red Springs is off to a 3-3 start, and wants redemption for the poor showing in the Shootout a year ago with a young team.

“We get to see (St. Pauls) and see how they play and see what adjustments we need to make to come out and compete against them. It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be competitive,” senior Jordan Ferguson said. “Last year we really weren’t together as a team all the time. This year, we are looking to compete harder and better and hopefully win the Shootout.”

The matchup is the first between the rivals this season, and being at home, the Red Devils expect a lively environment.

“It’s like anything else, if you look at college basketball, those top teams are getting knocked off,” Patterson said of the parity of this year’s field. “We’ve got to make sure our guys are mentally and physically ready for what lies ahead in the first round.”

St. Pauls has already lost its first in-county matchup of the season to Fairmont for its only loss of the season. The 3-1 Bulldogs know what lies ahead of them next week.

“It’s been a goal to win the Shootout. It’s been our goal since I’ve been here at St. Pauls to win the Shootout,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “That’s our expectation this year. We have a good mix of returners coming back, but for the most part we are trying to find our way to be successful.”

The winner of the game between Lake View and Lumberton gets the winner of the rivalry matchup in the semifinals on Friday. Lumberton is without a Shootout title since 2013, and after three straight runner-up finishes, the Pirates are looking for their time to shine in the tournament.

“I really want it. This is the last one so I’m trying to make sure me and my teammates get it,” senior Jordan McNeill said. “We finished strong, but it didn’t come out too well so I’ve got a chip on my shoulder to go get that. My teammates are really behind me this year.”

Lake View is 0-2 after football season held off basketball season until last week for the Wild Gators.

Lumberton is off to a 7-1 start to the season with a 7-0 record against in-state opponents, including a 4-0 combined record against Red Springs and Fairmont.

“The talent is really good in this tournament,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “Right when I took the job, one of the main things he (McNeill) told me was, ‘Coach, I’ve never won the Shootout.’ That’s one of his major goals he wants to accomplish.”

Dillon started basketball this week after the football team competed in the state championship and will open the Shootout against Purnell Swett. The Rams started the season 0-4 before a win on Wednesday against Marlboro County. Reigning tournament MVP Xavier Jones was healthy and active for that game and showed the capability of the Rams with him on the floor.

“The goal is to win, to defend the title. We have to just go out there and play hard and have fun,” Jones said. “We just play team ball and communicate together and run with the flow that coach has.

“This means a lot. If I get two back to back, that’s a statement.”

Purnell Swett Jeremy Sampson hopes the tournament will help the team continue to grow after battling through inconsistency with the lineup the first four games.

“We are trying to use it as a stepping stone leading into conference and defend our championship from last year,” he said.

The winner of that first-round matchup gets either Fairmont or South Columbus in the second round. McNair said that while most of his team wasn’t key contributors on the program’s last Robeson County Shootout championship team from 2017, many know the process. Fairmont is 2-4 overall.

“A lot of them were around, they weren’t playing but they were around. I had a couple guys that rode with me on the bus and they understand what kind of effort it takes,” McNair said. “The intensity of this game is so high so they realize that. If you take a game off you can be off for the whole rest of the tournament.”

The matchup of Three Rivers Conference foes pits two familiar coaching foes against one another. Former St. Pauls and Lumberton coach Matt Hill battled against Fairmont during his time at both schools, and now with South Columbus looks to leave his mark once again in the tournament. The Stallions are 1-2 currently.

“They play with a chip on their shoulder. The guys come to work everyday almost like the lunch pail attitude,” Hill said. “The kids love to play defense and we are excited to see what we can do against some good talent.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jadarion Chatman scores past the Fairmont defense in a game on Wednesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_2980-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jadarion Chatman scores past the Fairmont defense in a game on Wednesday.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor