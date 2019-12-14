From the Fringe

December 11, 2019
PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team entered Wednesday’s non-conference game against Marlboro County winless on the season — but up to that point it had standout forward Xavier Jones for less than one quarter of action.
Jones returned from his injury against the Bulldogs, and immediately made his presence known, scoring 19 points in the first quarter en route to a 34-point performance, and leading his Rams to a 71-55 win.
“It’s huge just to have him — the last two days of practice have been our two best days of practice,” Purnell Swett head coach Jeremy Sampson said. “The guys are happy just to have him back. Just getting him back, his energy, his game, he’s tough to guard, and it just brings everybody’s level up.”
Jones’ 19-point quarter propelled the Rams to a 23-11 lead after the first period, and he added eight points in the third quarter and six in the fourth.
“I was just in the motion, going with the plays, going with the flow,” Jones said. “I didn’t know (I had that many points) until coach told me.”
The Rams (1-4) earned their first win, ahead of a Sandhills Athletic Conference home game against Scotland on Friday.
“I knew it was going to turn around at some point, and it’s still early (in the season),” Sampson said. “We’ve got a big conference game with Scotland coming in Friday.”
Cameron Ferguson scored 11 points for the Rams, Jayden Locklear had eight and Garyen Maynor added seven.
Ryan Dupree, Dre Scott and Shawn Lucas each had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (5-2).
After a back-and-forth first five minutes, the Rams ended the first on an 11-0 run for their 12-point end-of-quarter lead, and led by 13 early in the second. The Bulldogs ended the half with a 7-1 run to close to 34-29 at the break.
A 9-0 Rams run in the middle of the fourth quarter stretched their lead to 50-35, and Purnell Swett led 54-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Marlboro made a 6-0 run to start the fourth and pull to within six at 54-48, but Purnell Swett answered with a 17-7 edge over the final 6-plus minutes to pull away.
“When I took (Jones) out for 50 seconds, they cut it from 12 to five right before the half. I said ‘guys, we’ve got to be able to find five guys that can take care of the ball and get shots,’ and we did at the end,” Sampson said. “We got some steals, got a couple stops, and they’re athletic, they’re a good team, so I’m proud of the guys.”
Marlboro County travels to Cheraw Friday.
After comeback, Lady Rams fall to Marlboro run
PEMBROKE — Watching Wednesday’s game between the Purnell Swett girls basketball team and visiting Marlboro County was like watching a play in three acts.
In the first and third acts, Marlboro County was an impressive offensive juggernaut that couldn’t be stopped, while Purnell Swett struggled with scoring and turnovers.
In the second act, Purnell Swett made a stirring comeback by performing efficiently on the offensive end while Marlboro County couldn’t buy a basket.
After that second act pulled the Rams to within four points, the third act allowed Marlboro County to pull away over the final 14 minutes of a 79-50 victory.
“They shot the ball really well, and we didn’t help by giving them extra opportunities,” Purnell Swett head coach Jonathan Efird said. “We started hitting some shots ourselves, and getting some stops, and that’s where we made our run and started cutting the lead down, but they played better than us tonight.”
Marlboro County (6-2) took a 27-8 lead late in the first quarter, and led 29-11 at the end of the opening stanza.
Purnell Swett (3-3) outscored the Bulldogs 15-6 in the second quarter, closing as close as eight points late in the half an trailing 35-26 at halftime.
“We talk about it all the time, we’ve got to have heart; take pride in what you do,” Efird said. “Those girls, if there’s time on the clock, they’re going to give everything they have. You see that in their play, no matter what the score is.”
Kylie Chavis scored on the first two possessions of the third quarter for Purnell Swett to pull within five, then after a Bulldogs basket, Jada Coward hit a 3-pointer to make it a 37-33 game.
That turned out to be where the Rams’ fortunes changed, and they got no closer. The Bulldogs finished the third quarter with a 16-4 run to take a 53-37 lead to the fourth, then scored seven of the first nine points in the fourth to take a 60-39 lead. The lead kept grew all the way until the 29-point margin at the final buzzer.
Jada Coward led Purnell Swett with 13 points, including a couple of key baskets during their comeback bid.
“She has a lot of potential, when she goes out there and plays with confidence and shows what she can do,” Efird said.
Kylie Chavis scored 11 points for the Rams, Chloe Locklear had 10 and Alonna Locklear added 6.
Only five players scored in the game for Marlboro County, but three had 21 points or more. Jasmine Norman led all scorers with 28 points, with 18 in the second half; Tysonia Love and Kennedy Ashwood each had 21 points, with Love scoring 14 in the first half and Ashwood scoring 14 in the second half.
Purnell Swett hosts Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Scotland on Friday. Marlboro County will return to Palmetto State action Saturday when play at Cheraw.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis puts a shot up Wednesday against Marlboro County.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones drives inside Wednesday against Marlboro County. Jones led all scorers with 34 points.
