Lumberton wrestling goes 2-1 at Border Duals

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three county wrestling teams competed at the Lumberton-hosted Border Duals on Saturday.

Lumberton went 2-1 on the day, while Purnell Swett and Fairmont came away without a win.

The Pirates defeated Carolina Forest, 42-33; Douglas Byrd, 63-18; before falling to Uwharrie Charter Academy, 45-36.

Four wrestlers for Lumberton went 3-0 on the day. Heavyweight Josh Doyle won all three matches by pin, while 113-pounder Justin Kelly posted two wins by fall and one by forfeit. Curran Bedell at 120 pounds won by fall, forfeit and a major decision. Kenson Sinclair at 145 pounds won two matches by fall and also registered a tech fall win.

Austin Lowery and Joshua McLaurin had two wins by fall in the events, while Thomas Ratliff, Darionte McLaurin, Davieyon King-McAllister and Jonathan Floyd each had two wins for the Pirates.

Lumberton is 15-2 in duals this season.

Purnell Swett lost to Uwharrie Charter, 71-11, and West Brunswick, 57-17. Zane Kelly won by technical fall against Uwharrie Charter. Derrian Jenkins won by fall and Cayden Scott claimed a tech fall win over West Brunswick.

Fairmont lost 78-6 against West Brunswick, with the one win coming by forfeit.

Bulldogs send three to podium

RALEIGH — A trio of St. Pauls wrestlers placed on the podium at the WRAL Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh.

In the girls portion of the tournament, Raven Jacobs finished second at 120 pounds. She won her semifinals match by a 5-3 decision over Hannah Wiley of Corinth Holders. In the championship, she lost by a first-period pin to Madeline Coplen from Swansboro.

Damien Ortiz at 120 pounds went 3-2 in the event to finish sixth. Ortiz lost in the quarterfinals before claiming back-to-back wins in the consolation bracket. In the fifth-place match, he lost by major decision to Fuad Busisou from Athens Drive.

Also placing sixth was Ethan Roberts at 285 pounds. Roberts lost his first match of the day to Joshua Savage from Hoke before reeling off four straight wins, three of which came by fall. In the consolation semis, he lost by fall, and also lost by fall in the fifth-place match.

