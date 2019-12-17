Potential standouts from each Shootout team

LUMBERTON — The phrase “this time of year” in December doesn’t just refer to Christmastime in the Robeson County sports community, but also the Robeson County Shootout.

While many focus on the boys portion of the tournament, 2019 marks the 27th year of the girls portion of the tournament as well. Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout Luncheon provided a preview to next week’s event, which runs from Thursday to Saturday.

The eight-team field includes four teams above the .500 mark, another at .500 and another that has yet to play a game, giving the field some depth.

The tournament opens Thursday, with each of the following games at 6 p.m.: St. Pauls at Red Springs, Lake View at Lumberton, Dillon at Purnell Swett and Cape Fear Christian at Fairmont.

On Friday, the winners of St. Pauls-Red Springs and Lake View-Lumberton will meet in a semifinal at St. Pauls and the losers in the consolation round at Red Springs. The winners of Dillon-Purnell Swett and Cape Fear Christian-Fairmont will play in a semifinal at Fairmont and the losers in a consolation round at Purnell Swett. All Friday games will be at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s finals at Purnell Swett will feature a fifth-place game, with the two winning teams from Friday’s consolation-round games, at 10 a.m., the two semifinal losers in a third-place game at 2 p.m. and the two semifinal winners in the tournament championship game at 6 p.m.

One of the favorites in the girls tournament is St. Pauls (4-0), who enters Friday’s play is the only boys or girls team in Robeson County to remain undefeated on the season. The Bulldogs finished third in last year’s Shootout.

“We need to be prepared, because we’re the hunted,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “People are coming for us, we understand that and we’re going to be prepared for that. But it’s not championship-or-bust for us, because at the end of the day, the ultimate goal is a state championship and this is along the way, so even if we lose in this tournament, that’s lessons learned.”

“(Our goal is) just getting better, always just getting better and working towards our goals,” said TJ Eichelberger, the reigning Robeson County Player of the Year.

Red Springs (0-6) is currently winless under first-year coach TaShama Banner, and faces a stiff test to open the tournament against the Bulldogs. The Red Devils were 1-2 in last year’s Shootout and finished sixth.

“(We want) just to progress; the small things that we haven’t been doing lately. We haven’t been able to, for instance, break press,” Banner said. “I know that (St. Pauls is) going to bring it. I’ll accept the pressure just to make my team better.”

Dillon (1-0) enters the tournament as defending champion, earning the title last year with wins over Fairmont, Purnell Swett and Lumberton in the championship game. That title helped propel the Wildcats to a 20-1 season and a run to the SCHSL 3A Lower State Final. Jykya Bell, the 2018 tournament MVP, will be among the Wildcats players from last year’s team returning and hoping to capture another Shootout championship.

“I know we’ve got a target on our back, and I’m quite sure that the coaches from Robeson County have told the kids, ‘hey look, you can’t let a team from outside the county come win this thing,” Dillon coach James McMillian said. “I think it’s going to be very competitive; nobody’s just going to give us an easy pass, but if we play our basketball and we play our game like we’re supposed to, I think we’ll play on Saturday in the championship game.”

Purnell Swett (3-3) is improved from last year’s team which finished fourth in the Shootout and lost to Dillon in the semifinals.

“We’re playing the team that won it last year in the first round; if you want to be the best you’ve got to beat the best, so we’re excited about the opportunity and we’re looking forward to it,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “We feel like we’ve grown, matured and gotten better, and we’ve played some tough teams coming up to this, which I feel like has prepared us.”

Lumberton (7-1) is off to a strong start, and looks to do one spot better than last year’s runner-up finish in the Shootout; the Pirates host Lake View in the first round.

“I’m just thinking we should go in there strong, confident, and just don’t be cocky about it,” Pirates senior forward Katelyn Culbreth said. “We’ve just got to go in there and know our plays, know what we’ve got to do, just to see it to doing our goal and winning the Shootout.”

Lake View, who faces a tough opening-round game at Lumberton, hopes to have more success in the tournament this year after losing their two games in last year’s event.

“I hope the kids pull together this time, because we were younger then, now we’re older and we’re playing to win this thing,” said Lake View coach Larry Inman, who is the former coach at South Robeson. “That’s going to be a tough (first-round game). I hope that I can get a little insight on them and know a little bit about them to get me prepared to give it a go. I know it’s going to be a great challenge.”

Fairmont (1-5) was the other team to go two-and-out last year, and looks for improvement under first-year coach Marcus Thompson as the Golden Tornadoes host Cape Fear Christian in the first round.

“We’re not going to go away from what we do. We’re going to try to continue to play hard and we’re going to try to figure out who we have to stop on that team,” Thompson said. “From what I’ve heard so far they’re a pretty good team. I know if my girls come to play the way they can, they’ll get past the first game.”

Cape Fear Christian (5-4), a NCISAA Class 1A program from Erwin, is in the tournament field for the first time, filling the spot left vacant when South Robeson closed.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity to play some good talent, and an opportunity to get us prepared for conference play,” Cape Fear Christian coach Bobby Lamb said. “Playing Fairmont, they’re a scrappy team. I’ve seen them in previous years, and they’re going to give it everything they’ve got.”

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Shakiya Floyd dribbles past Fairmont’s Niyasia Shephard during Tuesday’s game between the schools in St. Pauls. Both teams are in the field for next week’s Robeson County Shootout. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5213-1.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Shakiya Floyd dribbles past Fairmont’s Niyasia Shephard during Tuesday’s game between the schools in St. Pauls. Both teams are in the field for next week’s Robeson County Shootout.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer