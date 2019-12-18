Games to look forward to: Best potential games from each Shootout round

LUMBERTON — As the Robeson County Shootout gets set to begin with Thursday’s opening round, it’s only natural to look at the tournament brackets at what the best games throughout the event may be — not just in the first round but projecting potential matchups all the way through to the finals.
The 22 games in three days will all be exciting parts of the big-picture stories that play out, but a few of the games stand out. Here are some of the best games, including some potential Friday and Saturday matchups, from the coming Shootout:
Boys
St. Pauls vs. Red Springs — The best matchup of the boys first round is this contest between these two rivals from the northern areas of Robeson County, being held at Red Springs. Both teams are off to a solid start to the season, with Red Springs sitting 4-0 in the Three Rivers Conference and 4-3 overall and St. Pauls at 4-1 overall and 2-1 in TRC play.
Both sides have multiple threats at the guard position, and both have steady big men, with the Red Devils’ Corell Love and the Bulldogs’ Anthony Campbell.
St. Pauls won both of last year’s meetings comfortably, but the Red Devils’ improvement makes this matchup a hard game to pick, and the best of the opening round.
Purnell Swett vs. Fairmont — If Purnell Swett beats Dillon and Fairmont beats South Columbus in the first round, that would set up an intriguing semifinal at Fairmont between two pretty different teams.
Fairmont (2-5) has several players who are scoring threats, but has yet to have one player step up as the team’s clear go-to offensive option. Purnell Swett (1-5) has that and then some in forward Xavier Jones, the defending tournament MVP. The Rams play more methodically than a Golden Tornadoes team that likes to run the floor.
Purnell Swett won the Shootout last year, while Fairmont won the previous three from 2015-17. If this matchup comes to pass, its winner would return to the tournament championship game.
Lumberton vs. Fairmont — If Lumberton beats winless Lake View, they’ll face the winner of Red Springs-St. Pauls in the semifinals. If the Pirates (8-1) advance to the tournament final, held at Purnell Swett, it could very well set up a meeting with Fairmont for the third time already this season.
Lumberton won the first two, 66-58 and 73-52; guard Jordan McNeill starred in the first meeting, which was the game when he broke the school’s all-time scoring record, while reserve forward Matt Locklear had a breakout performance in the second game.
Fairmont will look to answer in the third meeting; Jahkeem Moore has been strong of late for the Golden Tornadoes. Fairmont, who is tied with Purnell Swett for the most Shootout titles, can become the tournament’s winningest program with a title, while Lumberton can join the Golden Tornadoes and Rams in a tie for the most championships.
Girls
Dillon vs. Purnell Swett — On the girls side, the best girls matchup pits traditional Palmetto-state power Dillon on the road at an up-and-coming Purnell Swett team.
Dillon (2-0) reached the SCHSL Lower State final last season after winning the Shootout 12 months ago; they were undefeated until their playoff loss. Every Wildcats player except one is a junior or senior, including defending Shootout MVP Jykya Bell.
The Rams (4-3) are far better than last year simply by the addition of freshman guard Kylie Chavis, and have already matched last season’s win total.
Lumberton vs. St. Pauls — If Lumberton beats Lake View and St. Pauls beats winless Red Springs, it sets up perhaps the matchup of the tournament in the semifinals, as the Pirates would travel to the “Doghouse” to face the Bulldogs.
Lumberton (7-2) is the winningest girls program in the Shootout with nine titles, more than twice the second-best total, and features two of the county’s best guards in Zye’ahna Cade and August Smith and one of its best post players in Katelyn Culbreth.
St. Pauls (5-0), who has not defeated Lumberton in girls basketball since 2010, has the personnel to match: Jakieya Thompson and Iyania Evans are both nearly averaging a double-double, supplementing reigning Robeson County Player of the Year T.J. Eichelberger.
The winner of this game will have definitely earned the right to advance to the championship game.
Dillon vs. St. Pauls — Dillon is the clear favorite on its side of the girls bracket, and while a Lumberton-Dillon championship would be an appealing matchup, pitting the two most successful teams in recent years in the Shootout against each other, the finals matchup at Purnell Swett would be even more intriguing if St. Pauls advanced to face the Wildcats.
Dillon beat Lumberton in last year’s Shootout final, claiming their fourth title the last six years, and is the known commodity, returning most of its production from a team that made a deep playoff run last year. Beyond the aforementioned Bell, Shantazia Gordon and Chyna Pouncey will be key in the frontcourt against a long St. Pauls team.
With a win, St. Pauls has the opportunity to claim not just the Shootout title, but the claim as the area’s dominant girls program, not just for now but for the future as the Bulldogs have just one senior starter. St. Pauls is seeking its second girls Shootout title, and first since 1998.
