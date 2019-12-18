UNCP’s Parks earns 1st-team All-American honors

By: Staff report
ROLLA, Mo. — The postseason honors continued to trickle in for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team on Wednesday afternoon when senior Isaac Parks was named to the Associated Press (AP) Division II All-America Team for the second-straight year, the organization announced.

With the announcement, Parks became just the third player in the history of the program to be decorated with All-America honors in multiple seasons. The Greensboro native earned All-America honors from three different organizations as a sophomore last season, including a second-team nod from the AP.

The Braves have now sent at least one player to All-America nods following each of the last seven seasons, and for the 11th time in the 13-year history of the program. Parks is the only player in school history to be named to the AP Division II All-America Team twice, and is now the third player in program lore to rake in first-team honors from the organization.

Parks led all of NCAA Division II with a 45.7 yard average on 52 punts, including 17 kicks that went for 50 or more yards. The junior pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 19 of his 52 kicks (36.5 percent), including 11 that forced opponents to set up shop inside their own 10-yard line. He set a new school record with a 52.5 yard average on four punts in the win over Mars Hill, including a season-longest 67-yard kick in the fourth quarter. He matched that effort with a 67-yard punt in the season finale against UVa.-Wise as well.

A three-year starter for the Braves, Parks already holds UNCP career records for punt yards (6,772) and punt attempts (159), and currently possesses a program-best 42.59 punting average as well. He also owns three of the top four single-game punting performances in program history, as well as four of the 10 longest punts in program lore.

