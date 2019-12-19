Freeman signs with Morgan State

December 18, 2019
Courtesy photo Taurienne Freeman, center, stands with Westover head football coach Ernest King, left, and St. Pauls head football coach Mike Setzer on Wednesday. Freeman, who played his sophomore year at St. Pauls under King and part of his senior year with the Bulldogs under Setzer, signed a national letter of intent to play football at Morgan State on National Signing Day at Westover, where he now goes to school. Freeman was a vital piece of the St. Pauls defense this season after transferring in midseason.

