Picking the girls Shootout results

LUMBERTON — One of the deeper girls fields of the last few years is set to tip off the Robeson County Shootout on Thursday, the 27th year the event has included girls teams.

While all eight teams in the field — which includes all five Robeson County high schools, two from Dillon County and one from Harnett County — have the goal of winning the Shootout title come Saturday, in the end that can only be accomplished by one team. That team will have to advance through the first round and semifinals to earn the right to play for the title Saturday, while the rest of the field will participate in consolation rounds; all teams will play at least two tournament games.

Many will predict the winners of the games and who will end up as the champion, and it’s fun to attempt to prognosticate the games. So, without further adieu, here are some predictions for the girls’ Shootout.

First Round

St. Pauls at Red Springs — The Bulldogs and undefeated and boast a bevy of talented players. The Red Devils are winless, and while they have some pieces with potential they are very young and have struggled so far this season. This is one of the easier picks on the board, as St. Pauls should make easy work in their tournament opener.

Lake View at Lumberton — Lake View has played just two games and is still easing into its season; Lumberton has already played nine, and has had success in winning seven of those. Lumberton should have the size advantage and the better athletes on the floor in this game, and the Pirates should win comfortably.

Dillon at Purnell Swett — Purnell Swett enters the Shootout as a much-improved team, having already matched last year’s win total, led by talented freshman guard Kylie Chavis. The Rams weren’t competitive against Dillon last year, losing 48-22 in the semifinals, but could play the Wildcats closer this time around — but the Wildcats, last year’s SCHSL 3A Lower State finalists, may prove to ultimately be too much for Purnell Swett.

Cape Fear Christian at Fairmont — There’s a lot of unknown for the rest of the Shootout field when evaluating newcomers Cape Fear Christian. The NCISAA members have mostly played against fellow members of that association, with mixed results at a 5-5 record. Fairmont, under first-year coach Marcus Thompson, has shown marked improvement from last year’s winless team, and the Golden Tornadoes’ players have shown a determined streak that could put them over the top in the opening round.

Consolation Round

Lake View at Red Springs — After each will play a first-round matchup in which they could potentially be simply over-matched, the consolation game for each team could be more competitive. But the Wild Gators do appear to have a more athletic team, and they come in at 2-0 while Red Springs is 0-7; that trend could very well continue with a Wild Gator victory.

Cape Fear Christian at Purnell Swett — It’s unlikely these two programs have ever met on the basketball court, but a matchup between an up-and-coming 4A NCHSAA team and a .500 club from the NCISAA presents a pretty easy prediction. The Eagles likely won’t have the depth to keep up with the Rams in this one.

Semifinals

Lumberton at St. Pauls — In what’s likely to be a standing-room-only crowd if this matchup indeed presents itself, both teams come in with deep rosters and playing talented basketball. Lumberton, looking to reach its sixth straight Shootout championship game, is a hard team to matchup with, given the presence of guards Zye’ahna Cade and August Smith and forward Katelyn Culbreth, but St. Pauls has more than enough depth to match, and even surpass, the Pirates. TJ Eichelberger is the reigning Robeson County Player of the Year, but it could be a performance from Jakeiya Thompson, Iyania Evans or Taliya Council that propels St. Pauls into the title game.

Dillon at Fairmont — The Wildcats are defending tournament champions, and while this game will likely be closer than last year’s 67-20 score in the first round between these two teams, Dillon should win this game without a problem. While Fairmont is much improved from last year, they still don’t have the players to match Dillon’s deep and experienced roster, with 11 upperclassmen including reigning tournament MVP Jykya Bell.

Finals (at Purnell Swett)

5th place: Lake View vs. Purnell Swett — This is another game that Purnell Swett’s result may be different from what it would have been in previous years. The Rams’ improvement hinges on Chavis’ leadership and ability to do many things well, something that will come in handy if this becomes a close game. Lake View does have a good program for the Class A level, but the Rams should win here on their home floor for the fifth-place finish and a winning record in the tournament.

3rd place: Lumberton vs. Fairmont — These teams have already met twice this season, with near-identical finals of 57-31 and 58-32 in two Pirate victories. Lumberton has been arguably the county’s premier girls basketball program in recent years, while Fairmont has been among the least successful. While Fairmont has had a bit of a spark in Thompson’s first year, beating Lumberton is another story; the Pirates should win easily to claim third place.

Championship: St. Pauls vs. Dillon — Dillon won last year’s Shootout and four of the last six, and returns nearly all of that team. As a result, if St. Pauls were able to win over the Wildcats it might come as a surprise to some outside Robeson County. But the Bulldogs can match the Wildcats at each position with their talented lineup, and enter the tournament motivated to win their first Shootout title since 1998. If these teams meet it will be a knock-down drag-out, but also a game played at a high, state-playoff-caliber level. While the game is at Purnell Swett, St. Pauls may very well have a home-court advantage as many in the Robeson community want to see the Shootout title return to the county, and that could be just enough to give the Bulldogs the championship.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

