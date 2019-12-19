Predicting the boys Robeson County Shootout bracket

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill shoots over contact from Fairmont’s Dewayne McCormick in the meeting between both teams earlier this season. A third meeting between the sides could be possible in the championship game of the Robeson County Shootout. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill shoots over contact from Fairmont’s Dewayne McCormick in the meeting between both teams earlier this season. A third meeting between the sides could be possible in the championship game of the Robeson County Shootout.

LUMBERTON — A wide-open field awaits the eight boys teams that are set to start the 34th annual Robeson County Shootout on Thursday.

The records for some teams might not reflect the overall depth the boys tournament has, but those records don’t carry much weight in this tournament because poor records can sometimes fool you. Just look at what Fairmont did last year, not necessarily in the Shootout, but proved teams wrong in the last half of the season.

Red Springs is better than it was last season, St. Pauls continues to be a top-tier team in both the county and the Three Rivers Conference, Purnell Swett has struggled but has recently showed improvement with Xavier Jones back, Fairmont is still working on some pieces and Lumberton looks to be showing no signs of slowing down.

And that’s just the Robeson County Schools. Dillon, Lake View and South Columbus can’t be taken lightly either.

The tournament is where players look to cement their school’s and their own legacy in the history books of the tournament, which runs until Saturday at Purnell Swett.

Now for the predictions.

First Round

St. Pauls at Red Springs — This is a first-round matchup that’s going to draw a lot of attention. The Red Devils are improved and have a lot of balance scoring the ball. St. Pauls took a tough loss to Fairmont, but hasn’t showed much weakness outside of that game, setting up a good rivalry matchup. I like St. Pauls in this one because of their overall depth.

Lake View at Lumberton — Lumberton takes on Lake View on the other first-round matchup on that side of the bracket. Outside of the loss to Marion, the Pirates have faced little resistance and shouldn’t have much slowing them down in this matchup behind a wealth of veterans on one mission in this tournament.

Dillon at Purnell Swett — In the other side of the bracket, Purnell Swett and Dillon pits two teams desperately looking for a win to get moving in the right direction after Christmas. The Rams with Jones are a completely different team than the one that played the first four games without him. With their X factor, the Rams should keep Dillon winless, at least for one day of the Shootout.

South Columbus at Fairmont — Fairmont and South Columbus had some battles last year as the Golden Tornadoes came on strong in the second half of the season. The Stallions are working through a coaching change and Fairmont is working through inexperience and waiting for its leaders to take over. Being at home plays a big part in what should be a momentum-building win for the Golden Tornadoes.

Consolation Round

Lake View at Red Springs — If the Red Devils were to lose the opening matchup, another home game against Lake View would be a strong possibility. Red Springs should have enough fire power to take over this matchup and stay alive in the tournament.

Dillon vs. South Columbus — Dillon against South Columbus brings a lot of mystery for those local basketball fans, but the Wildcats’ experience should be enough to move to the fifth-place game.

Semfinals

Lumberton at St. Pauls — If the matchup of Lumberton at St. Pauls in the semifinals were to happen, expect one of the largest crowds “the Doghouse” has ever seen on Friday night. Both teams have a lot of connections on and off the court and are only separated by less than 13 miles. That distance can’t separate the relative styles of play as well as similar personnel. Scrappy guards that aren’t afraid to get after it on the boards as well as skilled bigs that run the floor well populate both sides. Lumberton’s been to two straight Shootout finals and has topped St. Pauls each time to get there so chalk a Pirate win up to experience.

Purnell Swett at Fairmont — The teams also met last year in the semifinals with the Rams claiming a 72-66 win. That team for the Rams last year that went on to win the Shootout was very deep and had scoring come several sources. This year, Purnell Swett relies mostly on Jones which should make slowing the team down easy for Fairmont’s defense, especially considering the Rams’ backcourt isn’t well equipped to go against what awaits them in Fairmont. All signs point to a Golden Tornado return to the title game.

Finals (at Purnell Swett)

Fifth place: Red Springs vs. Dillon — Both teams in this matchup would like to head to the Christmas break with positive momentum so the early-day matchup is more than just an afterthought. If Red Springs can get some extra scoring from the backcourt to go along with Jordan Ferguson, this game could easily tilt in favor of the Devils.

Third-place: Purnell Swett vs. St. Pauls — In the event of Purnell Swett and St. Pauls meet for third place, expect nothing short of a dogfight should ensue. Both teams follow the tough, gritty style that their coaches ask of them. St. Pauls’ frontcourt should stand their ground against the Rams’ one-man wrecking crew, and their backcourt has several players that could take over the game at anytime to claim this win.

Championship: Lumberton vs. Fairmont — Round three of the county’s best high school basketball rivalry in recent years should follow the same blueprint of the previous two meetings. Jordan McNeill has led the Pirates to the championship game, and a runner-up finish, in each of the last three years. Each time, the Pirates have gotten closer and closer to winning it all. This matchup seems like destiny for Lumberton, but a much-improved Fairmont team is no one to sleep on. Lumberton has found scoring in different places this season, while Fairmont hasn’t quite found a main scorer or consistent option in general, which should lead to a Lumberton win.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

