Purnell Swett’s Locklear signs with Virginia-Lynchburg

December 18, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Chris Stiles - Staff Writer
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Keltyn Locklear, center, signs to play collegiately at Virginia University of Lynchburg. He is surrounded by family members and coaches and administrators from Purnell Swett and Virginia-Lynchburg.

PEMBROKE — Keltyn Locklear transferred from Scotland to Purnell Swett earlier this year and played his senior football season with the Rams.

Wednesday, he extended his career on the gridiron by signing to play collegiately at Virginia University of Lynchburg.

“I achieved my goals, I’ve just got to keep on pushing,” Locklear said. “I got one step; I’ve just got to keep on going.”

The Dragons program plays in the National Christian College Athletic Association, but fills out much of its schedule by competing with NCAA Division I FCS opponents. Virginia-Lynchburg is coached by former North Carolina standout Bobby Rome.

“The football team (at Lynchburg), they’re the one that most needed me,” Locklear said.

Locklear played offensive and defensive line for the Rams, but will play middle linebacker at the collegiate level.

“He’s actually going to be playing middle linebacker,” said Fred Staton, who is enrollment coordinator for the Dragons football program and was present Wednesday. “We’re going to take him, pick his head up and play middle linebacker. (We like) his aggressiveness.”

“It’ll be a big difference between defensive line (and linebacker),” Locklear said. “I need to get faster, quicker on my feet.”

Former Purnell Swett interim football coach Robbie Brown was among those present for Locklear’s signing, in addition to school administrators, teammates and family members.

“Keltyn is just the kind of kid that works hard in the weight room, works hard on the field, and he wasn’t one of our starters but he played a lot,” Brown said.

Brown said that while Locklear wasn’t necessarily a standout player at the prep level for the Rams, he performed well in the role he was assigned and has earned the right to play at the next level.

“He was a joy to coach, he was a team player,” Brown said. “When you needed him to go in, he was in, he did what you needed him to do; he filled a role for us. Role players are invaluable. Keltyn did his job and did it well, and did what we needed him to do. The way this is working out, he’s being rewarded for that.”

Brown said he hopes this is the first of many signings for this year’s class of senior football players, and while local fans may not be familiar with the Virginia-Lynchburg program, Staton said the Dragons program is quite familiar with the Sandhills region.

“I like recruiting players from this area,” Staton said. “They play for good programs, they work hard and they’re tough.”

By Chris Stiles

Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

