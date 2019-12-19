UNCP earns dominant win over Clayton State

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke interim men’s basketball coach Tony Jones said after Sunday’s loss to Georgia College that he was tired of playing the close games that have been common early in this Braves season, and wanted to beat an opponent comfortably.
Mission accomplished — Thursday the Braves cruised to a dominant 98-74 win over Clayton State, taking a 21-point lead by halftime and never looking back.
“I thought it was a great win, a great bounce back from our last game,” Jones said. “I really challenged them last practice. We had a little heart-to-heart amongst each other. This game really showed our character and what we’re really capable of.”
The Braves (7-3, 1-1 Peach Belt Conference) never trailed in the game, and led the Lakers (2-6, 0-1 PBC) by as many as 29 late in the contest. The 98-point output was the Braves’ largest of the season.
“I feel like we kind of got our swagger back, which is one thing that’s been missing a lot,” junior forward Spencer Levi said. “Coming in here and almost a 30-point win, almost a hundred-ball, I think it’s a great thing. I think we’ve definitely got a pep in our step. We’ve got to keep it rolling.”
The win was propelled by a 40-25 edge in rebounding — a point of emphasis after for Jones so far this season. The Braves had 11 turnovers, but just three as they built their lead in the first half.
“I challenged the guys earlier this week — we are literally last in the league in rebounding, and when I saw that I challenged them, and they responded,” Jones said. “We told them go out there, have fun, play defense, rebound, and everything else will fall in place. The guys played aggressive, were in the gaps, forced them to take tough shots, we got out on the run when we got a rebound, and it was a lot of fun to watch today.”
All 10 Braves players who appeared in the game scored, and eight of them scored seven or more points. The Braves assisted on 29 of their 36 field goals, including a career-high nine assists by forward Akia Pruitt.
“We have a very unselfish team,” Jones said. “Our offense is set for everybody to score, and we made the right reads today. They kept pressing us, but we did decent in our press offense, we played numbers in transition. We did a great job executing, and had a great assist-turnover ratio.”
“It means a lot to us to just get the extra pass, knowing you can trust that teammate to make that shot,” said sophomore guard Jordan Ratliffe.
Ratliffe led all scorers with 21 points, and was 7-for-8 from the floor. Levi scored 15 points with six rebounds, and was 7-for-9 from the floor.
“It’s just the feel; you have those games where you just feel it,” Ratliffe said. “Getting in the gym and putting up reps, in practice, out of practice, it just helps.”
David Strother scored 12 points with six rebounds and six assists and Pruitt, in addition to his assists, had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Kyle Kincey scored 14 points to lead the Lakers and Ricardo Saams Jr. had 12.
The Braves jumped out to a 24-13 lead midway through the first half. Clayton State got back within eight at 30-22 with 6:43 left in the half, but the Braves stretched the lead out with a 13-2 run to go up 43-24. By halftime, the lead was 51-30, as the Braves scored their most points in a half this season.
UNCP’s lead grew to as large as 68-42 early in the second half before a 7-0 run by the Lakers closed their deficit to 68-49 at the 12:59 mark. Clayton State got as close as 18 points, at 70-52, before UNCP scored six of the next seven points to stretch its lead back to 76-53 with 8:04 to play.
From that point, UNCP continued to gradually stretch its lead over the rest of the game. Their largest lead, a 29-point edge at 98-69, was their largest of the season, before Clayton State scored five points in the final point to create the final margin.
The Braves are back in action at home on Saturday as they host North Georgia, with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. Clayton State will host Georgia College Saturday.
