Late stretch downs UNCP women versus Clayton State

PEMBROKE — After The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team tied the score up with seven minutes to go in Thursday’s Peach Belt Conference matchup against Clayton State, the Braves went through a dry spell in a time when they couldn’t afford it.
“I just think we struggled to execute on the offensive end and then when we did we missed some very makeable shots,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We had some runouts in transitions, we led them drive baseline and we basically let them by us.”
Clayton State went on a 12-0 run over a five-minute stretch in the fourth quarter and claimed an 81-67 win as the Braves missed six shots and turned the ball over twice during that span.
UNCP (6-4, 1-1 PBC) showed signs of offensive improvement from its last time out, posting a season-high scoring mark in the loss and doing that with several younger players on the floor.
“I looked out there a lot of the game and we had two freshman and a new JuCo kid out there so we had some different lineups,” Haskins said. “I think they played hard and fairly well.
“We scored some points, but in that type of game you are going to have to score some points with the way they play. We didn’t score nearly enough.”
UNCP chipped away at Clayton State’s (5-4, 1-0 PBC) lead over the second half to tie the game twice early in the fourth quarter after the Lakers took a seven-point lead with less than three minutes left in the third period.
After tying the game at 62-all, the Braves struggled to find good looks and were unable to convert the ones that opened up in the fourth as those missed opportunities led to quick scores on the other end.
Leading the Lakers in scoring was Taneria Wilson with 20 points, and another scoring lift came along in the second half as Tim’ia Swanson scored all 18 of her points after halftime.
Turnovers were a fuel to the Lakers offense with 20 UNCP turnovers that led to 21 points for the Lakers.
“It was kind of a weird game for us because it was so up and down. We don’t mind playing a little faster, but they force you to make decision going up and down the floor,” Haskins said. “I thought at times we handled it well, and at times we didn’t handle it well.”
Two early fouls on two of UNCP’s starters, Aliyah Farmer and Alcenia Purnell, led the Braves to the bench for much of the first half. UNCP was also without starting point guard Tee Graham due to injury. Picking up the UNCP scoring load was Melanie Horne with 18 points.
“I thought she had a very good game offensively,” Haskins said. “We got Mel a few looks, but when we needed a basket there, they were hugging up on her and making her put it down.”
UNCP turned the ball over eight times that turned into 10 points for the Lakers in the first period. Clayton State also used an 18-8 run midway through the period to take a 20-13 lead. In the second quarter, Clayton State jumped ahead 29-20 with six minutes to go in the second quarter. Naomi Gilbert scored five straight points to cut the lead to 29-25 moments later. Clayton State led 46-42 at the half.
UNCP’s defense held the Lakers to 5-of-18 shooting in the third quarter as the deficit was trimmed to 60-58 going into the final quarter.
The Braves return home Saturday to close out the three-game homestand against North Georgia.
