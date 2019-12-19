Late stretch downs UNCP women versus Clayton State

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team did in the five-minute overtime period what it couldn’t do in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of Sunday’s 59-51 win over Georgia College at home.

In the Peach Belt Conference opener for both teams, the Braves out-scored the Bobcats 12-4 in the extra frame. The double-digit point output in overtime came after the Braves were unable to post more than 10 point in each of the second, third and fourth quarters.

“We flipped the momentum going into overtime. It’s easy to go with your head down when someone ties it up on something like that,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “I thought we came out and fought hard in overtime to get the stops we needed.”

After the Bobcats chipped away at the lead while the Braves were having a rough go on the offensive end, Tee Graham led the Braves in the overtime period on both sides of the ball with six of the 12 points in overtime.

“She just took it in her hands. She does that a lot in practice too, just attacks and she’s got a good spin move there,” Haskins said. “That had nothing to do with an offensive design, that’s just a player making a play. You’ve got to have that if you’re going to win close games.”

Graham was one of three Braves scoring in double figures with her 16 points, 15 points coming from freshman Alcenia Purnell and Aliyah Farmer with 10 points.

UNCP also held Georgia College without a made field goal in overtime, and for the game contained the visitors to 28 percent shooting.

The only quarter the Bobcats shot better than 30 percent was the final period when they were 6-for-12 and trimmed a 45-38 with 4:30 left in the game.

Georgia College sophomore Harper Vick keyed up a comeback for the Bobcats from that point, including a pair of 3-pointers from the sophomore in the final 30 seconds of the game. Her second with three seconds left sent the game to overtime. She scored a game-high 19 points.

UNCP (6-3, 1-0 PBC) scored 23 points in the first quarter, and its defense cuffed Georgia College (3-6, 0-1 PBC) out of the gate giving Haskins hope that his team was turning the corner offensively.

“I was excited in the first quarter thinking, OK here’s a night we’re going to play like we are capable of playing offensively,” Haskins said. “Then the second quater came, the third quarter came and the fourth quarter came.”

UNCP started the game on an 11-0 run the first four minutes of the contest. In the first half, UNCP forced 11 turnovers and converted them into 10 points.

Purnell scored eight of her career-high 15 points in the first quarter and said that extra work has helped her grow offensively.

“Lately, I’ve just been in the gym working,” Purnell said. “My teammates got me open for the shots.”

Haskins said that Sunday was her showing flashes of her potential.

“We’ve got high expectations of her. She’s a good player and I don’t think she’s played up to her capabilities on offense,” Haskins said. “Now I think she does a great job defensively. She’s long, she’s active, she’s athletic, she’s really bought into what we are trying to do.”

After the Braves took a 28-10 lead on Purnell’s third trey of the half, Georgia College mounted a 9-0 run over a four-minute span to cut the lead to nine on a Vick layup. UNCP’s defense locked down to hold Georgia College scoreless the final 2:39 of the half.

UNCP scored eight points and had seven turnovers in the third quarter, but held a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Helping keep that lead was the Braves holding the Bobcats to 3-for-13 shooting in the period.

Bobcats set pace in win

PEMBROKE — Entering Sunday’s matchup to open Peach Belt Conference play against Georgia College, the UNCP men’s team had played a game decided by five points or less in five of the first eight outings of the season.

Playing in close games helped the Braves comeback to tie the game after Georgia College went up eight points in the second half, but after dropping the conference opener 67-64, interim coach Tony Jones expressed his disdain for close games.

“I’m getting tired of getting comfortable in these situations,” he said. “I would like to win these games by 10-plus, but if we keep playing to other teams’ strengths, and we’re not going to defend, we are going to have more and more of these games.”

Georgia College (4-5, 1-0 PBC) set the pace of the game early, a style that contradicts the fast pace UNCP (6-3, 0-1 PBC) likes to play in, and in the second half effectively scored at its methodical pace. The Bobcats shot 56 percent from the floor in the second half, and 50 percent for the game,

Coming out in the second half, Georgia College jumped out to a 50-42 lead in less than five minutes of play. During that stretch, the Braves didn’t work the ball inside, and Jones said working the ball inside helped mount a comeback several times in the second half.

“We took a lot of early shots. They out-rebounded us, they had more free throws than us, we shot poorly and we needed to get it inside but we kept settling,” Jones said.

The Braves went on a 10-2 run over a 2-minute stretch midway through the period, with a majority of the points coming from the paint to take a 47-46 lead with 11:48 left in the game. Georgia College would take the lead over, and never give it back the rest of the way, despite UNCP tying the contest twice.

The final tie came with 1:27 left on a Tyrell Kirk 3-pointer. Over the next 30 seconds, Georgia College used a Wesley Simpson jumper and a run-out dunk from Austin Sloan to push the lead out to four points with 40 seconds left,

David Strother scored the final two points of his team-high 20 to make it a 66-64 deficit, but the Braves’ chances to tie the game late after the lead grew to three points were off the mark.

Simpson led all scorers with 21 points, Chris Parks had 13 and Sloan added 10 points off the bench. For the Braves, Kirk had 10 points.

The defensive woes of the second half weren’t visible for much of the first half as UNCP’s defense locked in to hold the Bobcats scoreless for more than four minutes late in the first half. At one point Georgia College made one shot during a 10-shot span, but then used a 9-2 run to close the half and take a 31-29 advantage into the locker room.

The Braves play their second of three straight home games to open conference play on Thursday for Education Day. The men tip off against Clayton State at 11 a.m., with the women to follow at 1 p.m.

