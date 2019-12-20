2019 Robeson County Shootout results, schedule after Thursday

PEMBROKE — As soon as the Robeson County Shootout brackets were announced, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team knew their matchup was a tough one and approached it head on.

The Rams, in the midst of a turnaround season, drew the defending Shootout champs in Dillon, with a loaded roster full of returners off a Lower State runner-up team from a year ago. Despite that, Purnell Swett felt they belonged.

“I told them if you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Everybody’s been sleeping on us, and that’s fine because we’ve been wide awake and we’ve been working,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said after the Rams’ thrilling 42-40 win to dash the Wildcats chances at back-to-back titles.

“We had been preaching to them about getting stops and if we stay on the defensive side of the ball, we will be in the ballgame there at the end. They made runs, we made runs and we stayed consistent.”

Purnell Swett plays at Fairmont in the semifinals of the Shootout on Friday.

The Rams (5-3) hadn’t had success in recent years in the Shootout, but that didn’t matter to the young group that has big plans for the future of the program.

Behind the play of two freshmen, and several role players that still have a few years with the program, the Rams stayed poised in the matchup against a veteran-laden Dillon squad. In the end, it was a freshman that has played eight games of varsity basketball that delivered the dagger.

Natalie Evington, who hasn’t caught quite the attention that fellow freshman Kylie Chavis has had during their young stints in high school, waited patiently on a broken play after a Chloe Locklear save under the basket set up the game-winning 3-point shot with 22 seconds left that catapulted the Rams late for the win.

“I saw that rim and I knew I had to shoot it because time was dwindling down,” Evington said. “They weren’t expecting us to win it, so it felt good to prove them wrong.”

The 3-pointer was one of three that Evington hit in the game to score her nine points. After the Locklear save kept the Rams’ possession alive, Chavis dribbled the ball out from the corner to the top of the key, dumping off the pass to Evington, who calmly triggered the 3-pointer from the left wing to swing the lead into the Rams hands.

“It was so big that I was praying as it went up,” Efird said. “But at the same time, Natalie is fearless. As soon as she caught the ball, she didn’t sit there and hesitate, she pulled the trigger.”

Purnell Swett took a six-point lead at 33-27 on an Evington trey with two minutes to go in the third quarter, marking the largest lead for the Rams in the quarter after leading for much of the period. Then to start the fourth, Dillon (2-1) rallied to take a 36-35 lead. The teams traded the lead four times the rest of the game, with Evington’s shot having the final say.

Chavis led the Rams with 15 points, and her scoring in the second and third quarters helped Purnell Swett lead for most of those periods. Efird said while their class might be freshman, the pair provide a lot of basketball IQ to the team.

“We just see their ability and potential and every single one of those girls on the team have faith in what they can do,” Efird said. “They made some huge plays down the stretch and that’s just confidence.”

Those freshman, who have already helped the team move to the winner’s bracket for the first time in recent history, now want to prove that they are more than just first-year players.

“I’ve really grown as a varsity player coming from middle school,” Evington said. “In the past, teams have come to Purnell thinking we are no good so it was good to tell them we are something.”

Helping keep Dillon afloat in the game was the MVP of last year’s Shootout, Jykya Bell. The senior scored 24 points in the loss as the Wildcats face Cape Fear Christian at Purnell Swett on Friday in the consolation round.

Rams get other scoring lifts in win

The scoring and post presence of Xavier Jones is no secret for the Purnell Swett boys basketball team, so the added scoring the Rams had on Thursday in the first-round matchup against Dillon was a welcome sight.

More specifcially, junior wing Cameron Ferguson showcased his outside shooting and tough defense in the 59-32 win for Purnell Swett to move a step closer to a repeat showing at the Shootout.

“Coming in, I knew my role was to be a shooter,” Ferguson said. “Whenever I get the chance. I just shoot it. They weren’t stepping up so I shot it.”

The Rams play against Fairmont on the road Friday in the semifinals, while South Columbus will play Dillon at Purnell Swett in the consolation round.

Ferguson scored 16 points for the Rams (2-5), and his outside touch with four 3-pointer forced the Wildcats (0-3) to stay honest on defense instead of loading the post to defend Jones.

“I always knew all along that he could be that complement to Xavier and tonight he showed that,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “I think people kind of forgotten we won it last year. We got some guys minutes and it’s always a big win, any time we can advance.”

The junior scored seven of his 16 in the second quarter as Purnell Swett took a 12-point lead after one period out to 32-14 at the half.

Jones still got his points in the win, most coming in his 14-point first quarter en route to posting 25 points. Jayden Locklear had 10 points.

Dillon’s Brenan Reeves had 13 points for Dillon.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Jayden Locklear goes up for a layup against Dillon in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout at home on Thursday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_3215.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Jayden Locklear goes up for a layup against Dillon in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout at home on Thursday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Natalie Evington shoots a 3-pointer in the win for the Rams against Dillon on Thursday to open the Robeson County Shootout. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_3136.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett freshman Natalie Evington shoots a 3-pointer in the win for the Rams against Dillon on Thursday to open the Robeson County Shootout.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor