2019 Robeson County Shootout results, schedule after Thursday

December 19, 2019

2019 Robeson County Shootout Schedule

GIRLS

Thursday

St. Pauls 56, Red Springs 8

Lake View 53, Lumberton 40

Purnell Swett 42, Dillon 40

Fairmont 60, Cape Fear Christian 50

Friday (Games start at 6 p.m.)

Consolation Round

Lumberton at Red Springs

Dillon vs. Cape Fear Christian (at Purnell Swett)

Semifinals

Lake View at St. Pauls

Purnell Swett at Fairmont

Saturday (at Purnell Swett)

Fifth-place contest, 10 a.m.

Third-place contest, 2 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Thursday

St. Pauls 56, Red Springs 51

Lumberton 81, Lake View 66

Purnell Swett 59, Dillon 32

Fairmont 79, South Columbus 57

Friday (Games start at 7:30 p.m.)

Consolation Round

Lake View at Red Springs

Dillon vs. South Columbus (at Purnell Swett)

Semifinals

Lumberton at St. Pauls

Purnell Swett at Fairmont

Saturday (at Purnell Swett)

Fifth-place contest, Noon

Third-place contest, 4 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

