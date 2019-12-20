Boys Shootout roundup: Pirates too much for Gators; Fairmont advances

December 19, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Behind a double-double from Jordan McNeill and an extended run the in third quarter, the Lumberton boys basketball team opened the Robeson County Shootout with an 81-66 win at home over Lake View.

Lumberton (9-1) travels to St. Pauls to take the Bulldogs on in the semifinals on Friday, while Lake View (1-4) goes to Red Springs in the consolation round.

McNeill scored 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the win for the Pirates. Lumberton scored 19 points or more in every quarter of the win.

Lumberton used a 14-0 run in the middle of Thursday’s contest to take a 52-33 lead and wouldn’t let the Wild Gators climb back into the game.

Charlie Miller had 16 points and Matt Locklear added 14 points for the Pirates. Lake View’s Montrell Waters had 27 points as four players from the team scored in double figures. Ja’Corrius Ford had 12 points.

Senior forward Michael Todd had 14 rebounds for Lumberton.

Fairmont starts strong in win

FAIRMONT — By holding South Columbus to eight points in the first quarter, the Fairmont boys basketball took control of the Shootout opening-round game early and never looked back in a 79-57 win on Thursday.

Fairmont (3-5) led 18-8 after the first quarter and outscored South Columbus (1-4) 24-12 in the second quarter. Fairmont hosts Purnell Swett in the semifinals on Friday and South Columbus goes to Purnell Swett with a consolation matchup with Dillon on Friday.

Jahkeem Moore had 12 points for Fairmont and was one of three scorers in double figures for the Golden Tornadoes to go along with 10 each from Tyrese Bradley and Kobe Davis. Both Davis and Moore had eight rebounds apiece.

Jaquan Jordan had 10 points for South Columbus.

