Girls shootout roundup: Lake View deals stunner over Lumberton; Tornadoes victorious

LUMBERTON — Lumberton’s attempt to play in a sixth straight Robeson County Shootout girls championship game expired on Thursday when the Pirates lost 53-40 to an undefeated Lake View squad at home.

The Pirates head to an unfamiliar place, the consolation bracket, on Friday at Red Springs to take on the Red Devils, while Lake View goes on the road to St. Pauls in the semifinals Friday.

Lumberton (7-3) took a 14-11 lead after one period, but the next two quarters Lake View (5-0) outscored the Pirates 26-15 to put distance between the teams.

Ja’Niyah Waters scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds for the Wild Gators. Aiding Waters were Zan’Dasia McNeil with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Gwendasia Page with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Lumberton was led by Katelyn Culbreth with nine points and 10 rebounds. Akwarius Stubbs added eight points. Zye’Ahna Cade had nine rebounds for the Pirates.

Fairmont girls top Cape Fear Christian

FAIRMONT — The third quarter of Thursday’s Robeson County Shootout game between Cape Fear Christian at Fairmont saw the Golden Tornadoes stretch a four-point halftime lead out to nine points in a 60-50 win at home.

The Fairmont girls team (2-6) plays at home against Purnell Swett in the semifinals on Friday, while Cape Fear Christian (5-6) faces Dillon at Purnell Swett in the consolation bracket.

Fairmont had four players in double figures, starting with Amyrikal Vaught’s 17 points. Georgianna Waters had 14 points, Paris Bethea had 13 points and Lakayla Chavis added 11 points.

Cape Fear Christian was led in scoring by two 13-point performances by Zykia Matthews and Kristen Bass. Aubree Bass had 10 points.

