Shootout roundup: Lumberton girls beat Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — The Lumberton girls basketball team didn’t necessarily expect to be playing the consolation bracket in the Robeson County Shootout, but once they were there they had no problem taking care of business Friday.
The Pirates earned a 53-29 win over Red Springs, moving them into the fifth-place game against Dillon Saturday at 10 a.m. at Purnell Swett.
Lumberton (8-3) led 21-9 after the first quarter, 34-15 at halftime and 40-20 after the third. Red Springs (0-9) was held to single-figure scoring in each of the four quarters, although they held the Pirates to a six points in the third.
August Smith led Lumberton with 13 points. Zye’ahna Cade had nine and Hailey Werrell had eight.
Sydney Bell scored eight points to lead Red Springs and Anaja McArthur scored six.
The Red Devils return to action Jan. 3 at Whiteville.
Red Springs boys rout Lake View
RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs boys basketball team used strong second- and third-quarter performances to defeat Lake View 74-44 at home Friday in the consolation round of the Robeson County Shootout.
Red Springs (5-4) will face Dillon in Saturday’s fifth-place game at noon at Purnell Swett.
The Red Devils led Lake View (1-5) 12-9 after the first quarter, but held a 23-10 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 35-19 halftime lead.
Red Springs continued to stretch the lead in the third, using an 18-10 advantage in the period to take a 53-29 lead to the fourth.
Fourteen different players scored for Red Springs, led by Angel Washington with 12 points, Chandler McMillan with 11 and Gary Locklear with 10.
Mantrell Waters and Ja’Correus Ford each scored seven points to lead the Wild Gators.
Lake View returns to action Thursday in against Porter Ridge in the Chesterfield Christmas Tournament in South Carolina.
Dillon girls stifle Cape Fear Christian
PEMBROKE — The Dillon girls held Cape Fear Christian to just three second-half points Friday, earning an easy 64-16 win in the consolation round of the Robeson County Shootout.
Dillon (3-1) led 15-8 after the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime, but were even more dominant in the second half, with a 36-3 run over the last 24 minutes. The Wildcats led 43-14 at the end of the third.
Chyna Pouncey led Dillon with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Shantazia Gordon scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and Jykya Bell had 11 points.
Cape Fear Christian (5-6) was led by Zykia Matthews with seven points. The Eagles play Granville Central on Thursday.
Dillon plays Lumberton in Saturday’s fifth-place game at 10 a.m. at Purnell Swett.
Dillon boys top South Columbus
PEMBROKE — The Dillon boys used a big third quarter to turn a close game into a more comfortable one Friday against South Columbus in the consolation round of the Robeson County Shootout.
The healthy advantage in the period helped lead the Wildcats to a 59-37 win. The scoring desparity in the third was 23-11.
Dillon (1-3) led 8-7 after the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime before their third-quarter run. The Wildcats also outscored the Stallions 14-8 in the fourth.
Brennan Reeves led Dillon with 15 points and eight rebounds. Christopher Wright scored 11 and Daizion Alford and Bobo McKinnon each had 10.
South Columbus (1-5) was led by EJ Tisdale with eight points and eight rebouds.
Dillon plays Red Springs in the fifth-place game at noon at Purnell Swett.
South Columbus will play at East Columbus Friday in their East Columbus Holiday Tournament opener.