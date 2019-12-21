Moore shoots Fairmont boys into Shootout final; Purnell Swett girls advance

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis, 3, battles in the lane with Fairmont’s Vera McNeil, 23, during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal between the two teams. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis, 3, battles in the lane with Fairmont’s Vera McNeil, 23, during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal between the two teams. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Dewayne McCormick, 4, drives past Purnell Swett’s Jayden Locklear, 21, to put up a shot during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal between the two teams. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Dewayne McCormick, 4, drives past Purnell Swett’s Jayden Locklear, 21, to put up a shot during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal between the two teams.

FAIRMONT — In a close game, one or two possessions can make a big difference.

For Fairmont Friday, the difference really came in three possessions midway through the fourth quarter — a trio of 3-pointers made by Jahkeem Moore.

That sequence gave the Golden Tornadoes a lead they ultimately turned into a 63-57 win over Purnell Swett in the semifinals of the Robeson County Shootout.

“They were big, and we needed every one of them,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “You have to give Purnell credit; I like the way they play, and they gave us everything they had. Every three he hit, we needed it. Our defense stood up when we needed it to. Overall, it was a pretty good win.”

Fairmont (4-5) will face Lumberton in the championship game at 8 p.m. at Purnell Swett. The Rams will host St. Pauls in the 4 p.m. third-place game.

Purnell Swett (2-6) led 50-44 early in the fourth quarter before a basket by Cedrique Smith pulled the Golden Tornadoes within four. Moore then hit triples on the next two Fairmont possessions, giving the Golden Tornadoes a 52-50 lead with 4:10 to go.

Then, with the score tied at 54, Moore’s third trey gave Fairmont the lead for good with 2:50 to go. He was fouled on an additional 3-point attempt seven seconds later, although he made just one of the free throws.

“I was feeling great,” Moore said. “I just knew I had to step up, so we could get the win. It’s a lot of pressure, but we’ve got to stay focused and be calm, have confidence in yourself.”

From there, Purnell Swett got within two twice, at 58-56 and 59-57, but struggled to find the key basket to regain the momentum in the game’s final moments. Smith hit two free throws with 42 seconds left for a 61-57 lead, then Kobe Davis hit a layup in the final seconds to establish the final margin.

“That was tough,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “I told them (Moore) came in and hit some big shots. But I’m proud of the guys; we fought, and this is a tough environment.”

Moore finished with a game-high 18 points. Davis and Kadeem Leonard each scored 12 for the Golden Tornadoes.

Xavier Jones scored 15 points to lead Purnell Swett, Cameron Ferguson had 12 and Jayden Locklear netted 10.

Fairmont led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, and stretched that to 24-15 at the 4:57 mark of the second quarter, when Jones exited for the Rams with three fouls.

Purnell Swett outscored Fairmont 8-3 over the rest of the half with Jones on the bench, however, pulling to within a 27-23 margin at the break.

“That was big,” Sampson said. “I think we were down 10 at one point and cut it to (four) at half, made a good run there. I saw some things from a couple of JV guys that came up and showed some stuff. (Xavier) is not always going to be in there, so we’ve got to find guys for when he gets in foul trouble.”

The Rams carried the momentum into the third, where they used a 17-3 run to take a 40-33 lead with 2:53 left in the period. Fairmont’s comeback started there, as they pulled to a 44-41 deficit at the end of the third.

Fairmont and Purnell Swett each have seven Shootout titles on the boys side, tied for the most in event history. The Golden Tornadoes, who are 7-4 in championship games, will look to break that tie Saturday, while Lumberton will look to join the tie if they can win their seventh title.

The Golden Tornadoes will make their eighth championship game appearance since 2009, and won three straight Shootout titles from 2015-17 before a fourth-place finish last year.

“It’s exciting; I just hope they’re able to play, because we had to play hard tonight, we exerted a lot of energy tonight against Purnell Swett,” McNair said. “And we know (Lumberton) is going to press us, so we need to be prepared.”

Chavis leads Purnell Swett girls to final

Just because freshman basketball players lack experience, that doesn’t mean they can’t make a huge impact on a game or a tournament — just look at the Purnell Swett girls.

One night after Natalie Evington came through in the clutch for the Rams, Kylie Chavis took control of the team’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal game at Fairmont, scoring 20 points to lead Purnell Swett to a 57-34 victory.

“She played a great game,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “I think some of the other girls started feeding off of what she was doing too, and she definitely raised our level of play. When she can go, she can go; that’s a testament to her hard work and the time she’s put into it. She set the tone and we followed it. I’m proud of her, and proud of the girls for responding to it.”

Purnell Swett (6-3) will face St. Pauls in Saturday’s tournament final at 6 p.m. Fairmont (2-7) will face Lake View in the third-place game at 2 p.m.; all final-round games are at Purnell Swett.

Chavis’ play contributed to Purnell Swett gradually pulling away from the Golden Tornadoes over the final three quarters. The Rams led 10-8 after the first quarter, but used a 16-3 run that spanned most of the second quarter to lead by as many as 15 before the half, ultimately taking a 28-14 lead to the locker room.

“We had to get hyped up,” Chavis said. “In the beginning, we were a little flat because we just got here, but we just had to get ready, get into the game.”

The Rams continued to stretch their lead over the second half, leading 40-23 at t the end of the third quarter and by as many as 30 in the fourth.

“They have a pretty good team,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “I think they hit a lot of open shots; we turned over the ball a lot, we helped them out a lot. Even when we forced a turnover, we gave it back to them. We played into their hands. Our girls have to be a little more disciplined.”

Evington scored 13 points for the Rams to supplement Chavis’ performance, while Jada Coward scored nine points.

Amyrikal Vaught led Fairmont with 10 points and Georgianna Waters scored nine points.

Purnell Swett will be in the Shootout final for the sixth time, but the first since 2007; they are seeking their first Shootout girls title since 1997 and third overall.

“We know that St. Pauls is good and it’ll be a challenge, but we never back down from one, so we’ll be ready to go,” Efird said. “We’re on our home floor, ready for the community to come out, for the students to come out, and it’s going to be a fun show.”

Tornadoes top Purnell Swett in semis

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.

