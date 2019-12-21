Wrestling event announced to benefit Southside-Ashpole

ST. PAULS — Playing in front of family and friends cheering for both sides of the Robeson County Shootout semifinal game on Friday, Lumberton senior Jordan McNeill put on another classic performance in a tournament he has had success in over his four-year career.

St. Pauls was the semifinals draw for the fourth time in McNeill’s career, and with cousins facing off against him, he delivered another blow to the Bulldogs in a 83-80 overtime road win.

“My family was out there, me and my cousin out on the court, it felt great, but then again I knew I had to keep my cool,” McNeill said. “Nothing was really going to stop me, just adversity. My team played hard and we came out and got them.”

The win moves Lumberton (10-1) to its fourth straight championship game. McNeill and the Pirates are also looking for the first title since 2013 as they play Fairmont for the third time this season at Purnell Swett. Tipoff for the boys Shootout title game is set for 8 p.m.

“It feels good, but this time it’s our’s,” McNeill said. “Revenge. They got me my freshman and sophomore year. It’s mine this year.”

McNeill posted a game-high 27 points in the win as he and fellow senior Dwayne Davis scored all but three of the Pirates’ points in the overtime period.

“That was maturity. We had some big pieces not in the game because of foul trouble that killed both teams,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “I think they figured out a lot of stuff and we figured out a lot of stuff tonight.

“Jordan, he came through for us, as always.”

To get the win, Lumberton had to survive a furious second-half comeback from St. Pauls (5-2). The Bulldogs were down as much by as much as 15 points in the second half, but clawed back into the game with a 19-15 scoring advantage in the third period and a 21-16 advantage in the fourth.

“I’m just proud of the guys because they responded and they executed the game plan,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “I told the guys in warmups that I still believe in them. We’ve got a team that can make a lot of noise, however, this is not the end of our season. We can build from this.”

Senior Anthony Campbell scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the second half before fouling out late. Also adding double-figure scoring outputs for the Bulldogs were Jayvian Tatum and Waltay Jackson with 14 points each.

A total of 78 fouls were called in the physical game, leading to shorter benches and players playing in different situations of the overtime affair with players fouling out.

“We had some guys that hadn’t been getting a lot of minutes helped us win this game,” Edwards said. “That’s really big going into the second part of this year, and especially going into the championship tomorrow night.”

Matt Locklear had 18 points coming off the bench on his birthday and guards Shaleek Baker and Jamerl Brockington came on when starters Charlie Miller and Jadarion Chatman fouled out and provided a lift.

While Lumberton’s bench helped the team claim the win, St. Pauls had fatigue hit in the extra session.

“We played guys a little bit longer than we should have,” Thompson said. “I take it as those guys were tired and that’s on me. I try to get those guys rotated in.”

Edwards saw the dynamic playmaker that is Davis show his potential late in the contest as the senior scored the game-tying bucket in regulation with 10 seconds left and scored four early points in overtime to give Lumberton the lead. He had 15 points in the win.

“I’m hoping Dwyane broke out of his shell tonight,” Edwards said. “He really needed to and he had been trying to find his spot on this team and he’s a really good player.”

Lumberton held St. Pauls scoreless for the first 4:11 of the game, building an 8-0 lead during that span and soon a double-digit lead that stayed mostly in tact until the Bulldogs’ comeback in the final 13 minutes of regulation.

The Bulldogs will play Purnell Swett in the third-place game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

St. Pauls girls heading to the title

St. Pauls senior Iyania Evans was ready for Friday’s semifinal contest of the Robeson County Shootout at home well before the ball was tipped. As she was introduced during the starting lineups, Evans was swarmed by her team before she let out a roar. A few moments later, she let out a similar roar after converting a basket while she was fouled early in the 63-51 win for the Bulldogs over Lake View.

“I just had to get hype so they would get hype,” Evans said. “In practice we was dead. If we would’ve been dead in the game, we wouldn’t have come out with the win.”

During the early moments, however, St. Pauls (7-0) was in an unfamiliar situation as it trailed to Lake View (5-1) for much of the first quarter. The Wild Gators, who already dealt Lumberton a loss the day prior, gave the Bulldogs a taste of their own medicine with a swarming defense and physical play.

“They don’t pass the eye test, but they play so hard. We knew what type of game it was going to be,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “I’ve been telling my team that we were going to see what this team is really made of when we get some adversity. We went through it well.

“Iyania is a senior and she’s been in a lot of big games at Fayetteville Christian before coming here. This week she set the tone in practice and in shoot around. She’s been prepared and she’s ready.”

Evans hit two free throws late in the first quarter to put St. Pauls up 15-14, and from there the Bulldogs never trailed, but Lake View hung around. Evans scored nine of her 13 points in the first half. She also had 17 rebounds to help the Bulldogs set up a date against Purnell Swett in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday. Evans, who won a county middle school title at St. Pauls Middle said winning the Shootout was a goal of her when she came back home from Fayetteville Christian.

“It’s just our first championship that we want to get to set the tone for the rest of the season,” Evans said.

St. Pauls is making its first trip to the Shootout finals since 2011, and is seeking first championship since 1998.

Jakieya Thompson led St. Pauls with 19 points and 11 steals, T.J. Eichelberger had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Taliya Council had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

St. Pauls used an 8-0 run to start the second quarter to put distance between the teams.

Lake View’s Ja’Niya Waters had 19 points. The Lady Wild Gators play Fairmont in the third-place game at 2 p.m. at Purnell Swett.

