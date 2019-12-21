Wrestling event announced to benefit Southside-Ashpole

December 21, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

ROWLAND — A wrestling show benefiting the Carolina Youth Action Association at the Southside-Ashpole Elementary School will be held Jan. 4 in Rowland.

The show put on by Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment will be held at the Southside Alumni Building at 606 S. Martin Luther King Street in Rowland that Saturday, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and bell time at 7 p.m.

Cost for adults is $6, while kids get in for $5. For info and tickets, call 910-422-9125.

