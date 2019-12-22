Barnes shoots 8-point buck

December 21, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
Courtesy photo Ricky Barnes of Lumberton shot this 8-point buck near Bladenboro recently. The buck weighed in at 191 pounds. Deer season in North Carolina goes out on Jan. 1.

