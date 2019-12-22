2019 Robeson County Shootout final results

2019 Robeson County Shootout Schedule

GIRLS

Thursday

St. Pauls 56, Red Springs 8

Lake View 53, Lumberton 40

Purnell Swett 42, Dillon 40

Fairmont 60, Cape Fear Christian 50

Friday

Consolation Round

Lumberton 53, Red Springs 29

Dillon 64, Cape Fear Christian 16

Semifinals

St. Pauls 63, Lake View 51

Purnell Swett 57, Fairmont 34

Saturday (at Purnell Swett)

Dillon 56, Lumberton 41

Lake View 57, Fairmont 39

St. Pauls 59, Purnell Swett 57

BOYS

Thursday

St. Pauls 56, Red Springs 51

Lumberton 81, Lake View 66

Purnell Swett 59, Dillon 32

Fairmont 79, South Columbus 57

Friday

Consolation Round

Red Springs 74, Lake View 44

Dillon 59, South Columbus 37

Semifinals

Lumberton 83, St. Pauls 80, overtime

Fairmont 63, Purnell Swett 57

Saturday (at Purnell Swett)

Dillon 69, Red Springs 61

St. Pauls 56, Purnell Swett 54

Lumberton 62, Fairmont 51

