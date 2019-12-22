The 2019 Robeson County Shootout all-tournament teams

December 21, 2019 robesonian Sports 0

Boys

Jordan McNeill, Lumberton MVP

Michael Todd, Lumberton

Dwayne Davis, Lumberton

Kobe Davis, Fairmont

Jahkeem Moore, Fairmont

Waltay Jackson, St. Pauls

Xavier Jones, Purnell Swett

Brennan Reeves, Dillon

Jordan Ferguson, Red Springs

Jordan Johnson, South Columbus

Montrell Waters, Lake View

Girls

T.J. Eichelberger, St. Pauls MVP

Jakieya Thompson, St. Pauls

Iyania Evans, St. Pauls

Kylie Chavis, Purnell Swett

Natalie Evington, Purnell Swett

Georgianna Waters, Fairmont

Gewndasia Page, Lake View

Jykya Bell, Dillon

August Smith, Lumberton

Sydney Bell, Red Springs

Zykia Matthews, Cape Fear Christian

