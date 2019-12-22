Shootout girls roundup: Lake View pulls away from Fairmont

RED SPRINGS — The St. Pauls boys basketball team found scoring from two places over two different stages of the fourth quarter against Red Springs Thursday.

First, they went on a 9-0 run that featured some clutch shooting from the floor early in the period. Then, down the stretch, the Bulldogs weren’t perfect from the free-throw line, but made enough shots there to seal a 56-51 win over the Red Devils in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout.

“At the end of the game we won, so that’s a good thing,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “That’s probably one of the toughest teams we’ve played thus far; we knew they were going to play to the end. There will be games like this where it’ll be a grind-out win. We were fortunate to do it. Any time you do it on the road, that’s a good win.”

The Bulldogs (5-1) advance to Friday’s semifinals, where they will host Lumberton. Red Springs (4-4) hosts Lake View in the consolation round.

Red Springs led 44-37 in the first half-minute of the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs’ run, in which Jayvian Tatum hit jumpshots on back-to-back possessions, including a 3-pointer, before Caleb Henderson hit his own basket to tie the game at 44.

A Henderson free throw later gave St. Pauls the lead for good with 4:45 left, starting a theme for the rest of the way for the Bulldogs. They weren’t perfect from the foul line, but hit enough at 10-for-16 to seal the win, including some key free throws in the closing seconds, compared to Red Springs’ 4-for-10 mark in the fourth.

That included two Emonta Smith free throws with 4 seconds left to seal the win. Smith stepped to the line with the Bulldogs up by just three, but calmly sank both. He also hit a pair of free throws with 37 seconds left, and was 11-for-17 on the game at the line, scoring a team-high 16 points with just two field goals.

“We work on free throws every day, and I knew it’d be an aggressive game, and they were overplaying us, so I was just getting to the line,” Smith said.

“Emonta, this is his third year on varsity and he’s been through the battle, so for him to step up and make those free throws is big,” Thompson said. “He’s been through the war, he’s been battle-tested, so I expect nothing less from him.”

William Ford also hit two key free throws, with 14 seconds left to go up 54-49. Corell Love hit a layup to make it 54-51 before Smith’s last two free throws put the game away.

Red Springs led going to the fourth because of a 23-11 third-quarter advantage. Keyante Graham scored 14 points in the third, helping turn a 26-20 halftime deficit into a 43-37 lead going to the fourth.

But the Red Devils scored just eight points in the fourth quarter as St. Pauls made its run into the next round.

“We stopped looking for our shots (in the fourth),” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson said. “One thing, you can’t beat anybody taking four shots in the fourth quarter. We shot four shots from the field in the fourth quarter; the rest of our attempts came from the free-throw line. When you get teams like this, we had several opportunities; very crucial turnovers right there down the stretch (hurt us).”

After St. Pauls led 49-45, its largest second-half lead, Red Springs got back within two at 49-47 and again at 50-48 with 45 seconds left, but could never get back even with the Bulldogs.

St. Pauls took an early 11-5 lead and led 14-11 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs stretched the lead out again in the second, with a largest lead of 24-14, before their six-point halftime advantage.

Henderson supplemented Smith’s offensive output for the Bulldogs with a 13-point outing.

Graham finished with 18 points, and Jordan Ferguson also scored 18 for the Red Devils.

St. Pauls girls rout Red Springs

The St. Pauls girls basketball team began its march towards the goal of a first Robeson County Shootout title since 1998 with a dominant performance Thursday.

The Bulldogs defeated Red Springs 56-8 in the first round to advance to the semifinals.

“That was the plan, just to come out and not be in a dogfight,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “I’ve been on the girls about the first six minutes, we need to make our mark.”

St. Pauls will host Lake View in Friday’s semifinals, in a rematch of the Bulldogs’ 54-49 first-round win last year. Red Springs will host Lumberton Friday in the consolation round, the third meeting between the teams this year.

The Bulldogs (6-0) scored the first 12 points of the game, as Red Springs (0-8) did not score until nearly six minutes into the game. St. Pauls led 15-2 at the end of the first quarter and extended that lead to 29-4 late in the second quarter and 33-6 at halftime.

In the third, Red Springs held St. Pauls without a field goal for about a four-minute stretch, and did a far better job of breaking the Bulldog press, although that didn’t translate to scoring. St. Pauls outscored Red Springs 13-2 in the period.

“We struggle beating the press, and (tonight) we learned how to beat a press,” Red Springs coach TaShama Banner said. “I let them celebrate beating a press against a dominant team. I’m OK with that, but the one thing I’m not OK with is we took steps backwards as far as scoring. We’ve just got to stick with it; we’re learning and growing.”

Moses used a five in, five out substitution strategy, playing all five starters at some times and five reserves at others, which allowed some of his bench players have standout performances. The best case in point was Braxtin Kinlaw, who scored seven points off the bench.

“You’re only as strong as your bench players, so I want them to get enough minutes,” Moses said. “It’s just so everybody can get experience. We know what our first group brings, but if we can’t bring people off the bench to supplement them, trying to win a state championship is tough.”

Jakieya Thompson led St. Pauls with 17 points and T.J. Eichelberger and Iyania Evans each scored 11.

Amari McLean led Red Springs with four points.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Red Springs’ Corell Love, 24, blocks a shot by St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson, 22, during the teams’ first-round game in the Robeson County Shootout Thursday in Red Springs. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5443-WEB-ONLY.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Red Springs’ Corell Love, 24, blocks a shot by St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson, 22, during the teams’ first-round game in the Robeson County Shootout Thursday in Red Springs. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ TJ Eichelberger, 3, puts up a 3-point shot during the Bulldogs’ game at Red Springs in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout on Thursday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5433-INSIDE-IF-ROOM.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ TJ Eichelberger, 3, puts up a 3-point shot during the Bulldogs’ game at Red Springs in the first round of the Robeson County Shootout on Thursday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Emonta Smith, 10, is fouled by Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson, 12, as he puts up a shot during Thursday’s first-round Robeson County Shootout game at Red Springs. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_5450-FRONT.jpg Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Emonta Smith, 10, is fouled by Red Springs’ Jordan Ferguson, 12, as he puts up a shot during Thursday’s first-round Robeson County Shootout game at Red Springs.

By Chris Stiles Staff Writer