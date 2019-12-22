Shootout girls roundup: Lake View pulls away from Fairmont

By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lake View’s Tianna Hamilton rises up for a shot over Farimont’s Kaitlyn Hunt in the third-place game of the Robeson County Shootout on Saturday.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Dillon’s Jykya Bell drives past Lumberton in the fifth-place game at Purnell Swett on Saturday.

PEMBROKE — After hanging tight for three quarters with Lake View, and leading for significant portions of the first 24 minutes, the Fairmont girls basketball team ran out of steam in the fourth quarter of the third-place game in the Robeson County Shootout on Saturday.

The Wild Gators took advantage with a 21-5 edge in the final period, propelling them to a 57-39 win over the Golden Tornadoes.

The game was tied 12-12 after a back-and-forth first quarter. Fairmont (2-8) took the lead with the first points of the second quarter, two free throws by Vera McNeil, and led by as many as nine points at 26-17 before taking a 26-20 lead into halftime.

Lake View (6-1) started the third with a 6-0 run to tie the game at 26, but Fairmont answered to retake the lead. There were three lead changes over the final three minutes of the period, the final one giving Lake View a 36-34 lead going to the fourth when Gwendasia Page hit a shot with 5 seconds left in the third.

From there, it was all Wild Gators, as Fairmont managed just one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Georgianna Waters led Fairmont with 14 points and was named to the all-tournament team. McNeil scored six for the Golden Tornadoes.

Page, an all-tournament selection, scored 12 points for Lake View and Jaleya Ford also scored 12. Zaiona Henburgh added 10 points and Tianna Hamilton netted eight.

Fairmont returns to action Jan. 2 at Westover. Lake View hosts Lamar on Jan. 7.

Dillon takes 5th after early run

The Dillon girls basketball team scored the first 14 points of Saturday’s fifth-place game against Lumberton, and that run propelled the Lady Wildcats to a 56-41 victory over the Pirates.

From the 2:53 mark of the first quarter until the 4:51 mark of the fourth, Lumberton outscored Dillon 37-30, but the deficit established in the games opening minutes proved to be too much for the Pirates to overcome.

Jykya Bell, an all-tournament selection, led Dillon with 14 points and seven rebounds. Chyna Pouncey and Shatazia Gordon each scored 11 points.

Hailey Werrell had seven points and seven rebounds for the Pirates, and Lakiya Hunt also scored seven points. Jauslen Hunt, Zye’ahna Cade and August Smith each had six points, and Hunt grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Smith was named to the all-tournament team.

Dillon led 19-11 after the first quarter. Three times in the second, Lumberton cut the lead to single digits, but Dillon led 29-17 at halftime.

Lumberton cut the Dillon lead to seven late in the third, at 38-31 before a Dillon basket in the quarter’s final seconds made it 40-31 going to the fourth. Then the Pirates got their closest at 44-38 with 3:45 to go. Dillon finished on a 12-3 run to stretch the final margin back out to 15.

Lumberton returns to action Jan. 7 at Pinecrest. Dillon hosts Marlboro County on Jan. 8.

