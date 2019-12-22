Boys Shootout roundup: St. Pauls sneaks past Purnell Swett for 3rd-place victory

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls' Zarron Glover, 3, looks to pass under the basket, guarded by Purnell Swett's Xavier Jones, 23, and Austin Chavis, 42, during Saturday's third-place game in the Robeson County Shootout at Purnell Swett.

PEMBROKE — After missing 22 free throws in the semifinals loss to Lumberton, the St. Pauls boys basketball team hit the free ones in the clutch of Saturday’s third-place game at the Robeson County Shootout against Purnell Swett.

Going 5-for-8 in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs closed out the Rams 56-54 after Purnell Swett missed its final three tries at the line. The Bulldogs as a whole went 14-for-23.

Purnell Swett (2-7) trimmed a 53-47 St. Pauls (6-2) lead late and took a 54-53 lead with a minute to go in the game on a Cameron Ferguson 3-pointer. From there, St. Pauls nailed two free throws by Jeyvian Tatum and another from Will Ford down the stretch.

Jayden Locklear went to the line after the pair from Tatum, and missed both. Following the Ford free throw, Locklear went to the line for a 1-and-1 and missed the first with a second left as the Bulldogs claimed the win.

Waltay Jackson scored 12 points to lead St. Pauls in the game, with 10 coming in the second half. Jaackson netted six points in the final four minutes of the third period as the lead switched back and forth.

Xavier Jones scored 26 points and had nine points in the final period to help keep the Rams within striking distance. Ferguson had 11 points for the Rams as well.

Purnell Swett plays at Pinecrest on Jan. 3, and St. Pauls plays in the Southern Alamance Holiday Tournament Thursday against Williams.

Second half lifts Dillon to fifth-place game win

An extended injury timeout after a Dillon player went down early in the fourth quarter sent the boys fifth-place game into a standstill for more than 20 minutes.

From that break, Dillon outscored the Red Springs by eight points to close out a 69-61 win.

Dillon (2-3) out-scored Red Springs (5-5) 18-10 in the final six minutes after the game was tied at 51-all before the injury break.

Leading the Wildcats in the final period was Christian Mella, who scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Red Springs took the largest lead of the first half with 45 seconds left in the second quarter at 33-23. Over the final moments of the half, Brennan Reeves and Mella nailed 3-pointers to cut the halftime lead to four for the Red Devils.

Reeves had 14 points for the Wildcats.

In the first quarter, Jordan Ferguson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Red Devils with 12 of the 16 Red Springs points and all of them coming from deep. He finished with 21 points and Keyante Graham had 11 points.

Red Springs plays next at Whiteville on Jan. 3, Dillon hosts Marlboro County on Jan. 8.

